Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dearica Hamby & others react to Napheesa Collier’s 'stunning' silver ensemble from TIME Gala

On Thursday, Napheesa Collier and her husband, Alex Bazzell, attended the TIME Gala held at the Lincoln Center in New York City. The Gala celebrated the top hundred influential people in the world, and Collier was one of them.

The Minnesota Lynx star shared pictures from the event on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, the Unrivaled co-founder is seen wearing a shimmering silver gown with a deep V-neck design. Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay also attended the gala, and Collier shared pictures with them on her post.

The Lynx star shared her thoughts on attending the annual event in her post's caption.

"Last night was incredible! It was an honor to be surrounded by so many amazing and talented people. We’re just getting started, the future is Unrivaled💜💙"

After seeing her glamorous pictures, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dearica Hamby, and other WNBA stars went on Collier's comments section to express their thoughts.

"TUH!" Skylar Diggins-Smith commented.

"Phee and Mr.Phee 😍😍" Dearica Hamby commented.

"Yessssssss," Courtney Williams commented.

"Queen Phe Phe ❤️🔥" Damiris Dantas commented.

WNBA stars comment on Collier's TIME Gala post. (Credits: @napheesa24/Instagram)

Napheesa Collier is on an upward trajectory to success in her off-court endeavours. This offseason, she and Breanna Stewart became the first ever WNBA players to own a basketball league. Their 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled, enjoyed major success in its very first season and was appreciated by fans and critics alike.

Napheesa Collier explains how Unrivaled's success will benefit women in every sport

It is safe to say that Unrivaled's first season was a major success, as it averaged 221,000 viewers on TNT and truTV simulcast for the entire season and reached over 11.9 million viewers.

It is a great start to a new league, and Napheesa Collier and her team know it. The league's co-founder had a talk with CNBC's Julia Boorstin at the second annual CNBC Changemakers Summit held in LA, where she expressed her thoughts on Unrivaled's impact on women in sports.

"Unrivaled is a tool where we’re trying to raise all boats,” Collier said. "We’ve already seen the effect that it’s having in overseas contracts, other domestic league contracts."

The 3x3 basketball league has enjoyed success as a marketing medium as well. According to CNBC, Unrivaled has landed more than 20 brand deals and a multi-year media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery in addition to raising more than $28 million in a Series A funding round.

Later in her interview, Napheesa Collier revealed that in their second season, Unrivaled is planning to go on the road and host games in more cities, as the first season was played only in Miami.

