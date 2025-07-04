“Slay”: Napheesa Collier and fellow WNBA stars fall in love with Angel Reese’s glamorous red statement look

Napheesa Collier and other WNBA stars expressed their admiration for their fellow WNBA player Angel Reese. On Thursday, the Chicago Sky star posted a few pictures of herself on her Instagram account.

In the pictures, Reese is wearing a red one-piece dress while showing off her style and fashion through different poses.

"some inspiration in case you forgot 💋" Reese wrote.

The first slide on the post, featured Reese giving a side eye to the camera while showing off her red dress from a side angle. The second slide featured a selfie of the Sky star, while the last slide featured an image of Reese with a pink Barbie-themed cake in her hand with her name carved on it.

Napheesa Collier dropped in the post's comment section to express her thoughts on the Sky star's latest fashion statement.

"Slay," Collier wrote.

Brittney Sykes and Nneka Ogwumike also joined Collier in the comment section and showered praise on the Sky star.

"Oooooooouuuuuuuuuuuuuu 🔥🔥🔥" Sykes commented

Napheesa Collier and other WNBA stars comment on Angel Reese's IG post. (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)

Angel Reese has become the Sky's core player in her second season in the league. She is averaging 12.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The Sky have not had the best start, losing eight out of their first 10 games this season.

However, Reese has remained resilient and has delivered in most games, with her latest masterclass coming in her team's 92-85 win against the LA Sparks on Sunday. The Sky star recorded 24 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists to help her team seal a win.

Angel Reese slams haters by turning troll term into merchandise

Angel Reese clapped back at her haters and trolls on the internet by turning a troll term into her official merchandise. For months now, the Chicago Sky star has been criticized for her poor shooting prowess and trolls have often made a joke of her rebounding abilities.

The critics have accused her of stat padding her rebounding numbers by collecting her own missed shots. The term "Mebounds" was used a lot to signify the Sky star rebounding her own missed shots. However, Angel Reese has outsmarted the trolls as she used the term to make money for herself.

On June 20, the Sky star shared a video on her Instagram account announcing the release of her official "Mebound" line of merchandise consisting of T-shirts, hats, and sweatshirts.

"MEBOUNDS, REESEBOUNDS, REBOUNDS… MERCH AVAILABLE NOW! Part of the proceeds are going to go to the Angel C. Reese foundation to help fight against cyberbullying," she captioned the post.

It is a smart move that shows the strong mentality of the Sky star and clears her stance against cyberbullying in today's world.

