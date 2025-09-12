"Sloot about to cry hearing that": WNBA fans react to Angel Reese Sky's bench's contrasting reactions to "Fire Jeff" chants 

Things have gone from bad to worse in &quot;Sky Town&quot; after Angel Reese pushed the team to improve the team around her in a viral interview. She hasn't played a game since, which included her part-suspension on Sunday against the Aces. Reese didn't close the season, either.After being listed as a game-time decision for Thursday's final contest against the New York Liberty, she remained on the bench. However, the spotlight remained on her and the Sky's uncomfortable relationship. It amplified after the Sky fans broke into &quot;Fire Jeff&quot; chants in the third quarter, demanding General Manager Jeff Pagliocca's resignation after a 10-game winning season.As the chants progressed, the cameras showed the Sky bench's reactions, including Reese's. Here's the video:Reese seemingly looked unfazed, while her teammates, including Courtney Vandersloot, Michaele Onyenwere and Ariel Atkins, looked annoyed. In a separate video, Onyenwere also waved at fans, asking them to stop the chants.WNBA fans were quick to spot the contrasting reactions and dished their takes on it. Here are some of the comments on X:Daisy 🌼 @daisydollaz_LINK@problemsthots sloot about to cry hearing that bc if he gets fired she’s out of a job lmaoooooiamhereforthetea @FofothehijabiLINK@problemsthots Angel loving it 😭😭Eternal Ruler @In10sitELINK@problemsthots Sloot knows if Jeff goes she is no longer a priority.Trina Smith @LovableT2LINK@problemsthots If angel leaves so does the crowd, in my opinion✨ Still For Lover Boys ✨ @Ku_Lo_SnoozeLINK@problemsthots This is so funny. Ewill looking confused while Sloot is trying to calculate what team she will go to in free agency 😂😂Juicy @JasmineWilliam9LINK@problemsthots @___lovelani Angie turn side ways to laugh 😂😂😂😂Angel Reese's sophomore WNBA season ends with her landing in trade rumors Angel Reese's sophomore WNBA season ended with her sitting out the final four games, including a league suspension and a half-game suspension issued by the Sky. Chicago officially stated a back injury as the main reason behind Reese's absence, while she wasn't held back by disciplinary reasons.Her final appearance in 2025 on Sept. 3 against the Sun may have been her last game for the Sky. According to trade rumors, amid the recent controversy surrounding her comments against her teammates, the Sky are open to trading the former first-round pick.According to Dallas Hoops Journal, a league executive added that the Sky could move Reese to recover assets if they can't make internal fixes. Reese has made her intentions clear to play elsewhere if she can't win with Chicago, citing poor roster management.Through two seasons, Angel Reese has a 21-43 record with the Sky when she plays and is yet to make her WNBA playoffs debut.