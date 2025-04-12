Slovenian WNBA draftee Ajsa Sivka receives wholesome message from Dwight Howard's ex Te'a Cooper ahead of big day

Slovenian basketball prodigy Ajsa Sivka received a heartwarming message from WNBA veteran Te'a Cooper ahead of the 2025 draft. Sivka is one of two international prospects invited to take part in the draft, alongside French star Dominique Malonga.

On Friday, Cooper, whose marriage with Basketball Hall of Famer Dwight Howard ended in April 2021, uploaded the official draft photo of Sivka on her Instagram story while congratulating the latter on the achievement.

She wrote in the caption:

"@ajsa_sivka7 so happy and proud of you ! You deserve it"

Te'a Cooper congratulating Ajsa Sivka on IG (Credits: @tea.cooper2/Instagram)

Ajsa Sivka is a 6-foot-4 forward who plays for French basketball team Tarbes Gespe Bigorre in the LWBL. Last season, she played 21 games while averaging 7.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

In 2023, she was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 FIBA U18 Women's European Championship, which was won by Slovenia. As a result of her performances, she was invited to the World Select Team of Rising Stars, part of the Nike Hoops Summit, which was hosted in Portland last year.

Which teams could be possible destinations for Ajsa Sivka?

The Slovenian standout is a versatile player on offense and could bring much-needed flexibility to WNBA franchises. The LA Sparks and the Dallas Wings are two teams that could be a good fit for her in the upcoming season. The Sparks are a young team and currently rebuilding.

Although they have experienced forwards like Dearica Hamby and talented young ones like Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson on the roster, they still need top talent. At 6-foot-4, Ajsa Sivka is a tall, versatile shooter with a good floor game. Her gameplay is also similar to that of New York Liberty star Leonie Fiebich. She could be picked by LA toward the end of the first round or in the second.

The Wings, on the other hand, require squad depth, especially in their offensive department. Arike Ogunbowale makes the majority of shots on the team and would need a capable deputy to offset her load this season. Load management, especially for starters, is a major concern for teams. Therefore, a shooter like Sivka, with professional experience, even at her age, can slot into that role.

While it's unlikely the Dallas Wings would draft her as their first pick, she could be selected later in the first round or the second one. Either way, the Wings would have a capable forward who can be improved and turned into a good role player.

The 2025 WNBA draft will be held on Monday at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City. The event will air on ESPN from 7 p.m. ET.

