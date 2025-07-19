"Snatching whole draft classes is insane" - WNBA fans go wild as Unrivaled adds Azzi Fudd, Flau’jae Johnson & more 12 more NCAA stars to NIL roster

The Unrivaled has made a big move and signed 14 NCAA stars to their NIL roster before they have even been drafted in the WNBA. On Saturday, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported on X the 3x3 basketball league's move.According to Andrews, the 3x3 league has signed Flau'jae Johnson, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, JuJu Watkins and more to NIL deals.&quot;JUST IN: Unrivaled has signed 14 collegiate players to NIL deals: JuJu Watkins, Lauren &amp; Sienna Betts, Hannah Hidalgo, Azzi Fudd, Madison Booker, Audi Crooks, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Flau’jae Johnson, Olivia Miles, Kiki Rice, Sarah Strong Ta'Niya Latson &amp; Syla Swords,&quot; Andrews tweeted.The fans swarmed the comments section of Andrew's post with opinions on the startup league's move.&quot;Unrivaled snatching whole draft classes is insane lmao,&quot; the fan commented.&quot;Unrivaled is gonna surpass the W if they keep making decisions,&quot; another fan said.&quot;locked in that rookie class in case there's a lock out 🙂‍↕️&quot; another fan said.One fan called out the WNBA's commissioner and labeled the startup league's move as trolling.&quot;unrivaled doing this during all star weekend is peak trolling and I love it lmaooo. If Cathy was a good commissioner she would be shaking in her boots,&quot; the fan commented.&quot;Like these ladies are not f***ing around man they ready to take that s**t from Cathy they don’t give a f**k how she nuck,&quot; another fan said.&quot;So all of the best players in the college rn. SHEESH&quot; another fan said.Just like Paige Bueckers represented the 3x3 basketball league last year while being a college player, the 14 newly signed college stars are expected to do the same. However, the fans can expect them to suit up in the 3x3 basketball league once they graduate from college.Unrivaled's co-founder Napheesa Collier clears the air on conflict claims between the 3x3 league and the WNBANapheesa Collier co-founded the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled with New York Liberty star, Breanna Stewart. The startup league enjoyed success in its first season last year and showed potential for a great future.However, Collier is often criticized for her role in the ongoing CBA negotiations with the WNBA. The Lynx star is the vice-president of the WNPA and plays an active role in current CBA negotiations. The current developments in the negotiations have hinted at a possible lockout in the WNBA.With the dire situation looming over the players' heads, the critics have claimed to be a conflict between the startup league and the W. They have also doubted Collier's role as the Vice-President of the WNBPA.However, during a post-game conference following her team's 79-71 loss against the Mercury, Collier cleared the air on conflict claims between her league and the W.&quot;There's no like rivalry. We support one another,&quot; Collier said. &quot;I think both of us lift each other up. You know, we're not in competing seasons, we're in opposite seasons and the W success is Unrivaled success and vice versa.&quot;Later, Napheesa Collier reaffirmed that she and the 3x3 basketball league are not trying to compete with the W but instead are building players' brands during the offseason and keeping them relevant.