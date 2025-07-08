"So disrespected in my career": Alyssa Thomas gives no-nonsense response to being named WNBA All-Star reserve

Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas earned her sixth All-Star selection of her illustrious career on Sunday as the WNBA announced the list of All-Star reserves for the upcoming game on June 19. However, Thomas wasn't excited over her selection.

Ad

On Monday, Thomas spoke to reporters after practice and was asked about her feelings on an All-Star reserve nod.

"I think I've been so disrespected in my career that it doesn't matter to me anymore," Thomas said. "An All-Star nod is an All-Star nod. I get to play no matter what, so it doesn't really matter to me."

She added that she was honored to be voted among the top players in the league.

Ad

Trending

"Anytime here…an All-Star is just a huge honor…a lot of great players in the league. So to be along this long and then to be my sixth…just truly honored."

Ad

WNBA fans were surprised when Alyssa Thomas wasn't voted among the starters for the All-Star Game. She leads the league in assists, is 11th in rebounds and is the third-best scorer on the Mercury, one of the top two teams in the league.

This season, the veteran point guard is averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game.

Alyssa Thomas has recharged Mercury among title contendors

One of the reasons Alyssa Thomas has been successful in her career is because of her ability to score and pass very effectively. Perhaps an easy way to look at Thomas's impact would be to look at the Phoenix Mercury's record this season.

Ad

After 18 games, they are the 2nd seed with a 12-6 record, only behind the Minnesota Lynx. This is the best record the Mercury have had since 2014, and Thomas has been one of the driving forces in creating offense for her teammates.

"All eyes are on AT all the time, so any action that she’s a part of is going to help our offense," said Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld. "With the defense always being purely focused on her, it just opens up everything for our whole offense."

She has been equally effective on the defense, taking some of the hardest defensive assignments in games. Thomas is third in the league in player efficiency rating, which speaks for itself, her impact on both ends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More