"So freaking proud of you wifey" - Breanna Stewart's wife Marta Xargay pens loving message for Unrivaled co-founder 

Breanna Stewart received a short and sweet message from her wife Marta Xargay, who tuned in to Mist BC's game against Phantom BC on Unrivaled. Stewart is one of the two co-founders of the 3-on-3 league that has taken women's basketball by storm.

In a post on Instagram stories, Xargay shared an image of her television screen featuring Stewart posing for a picture. The Mist star helped her team win its second consecutive win to improve to 2-4 after the first three weeks of Unrivaled's inaugural season.

"So freaking proud of you wifey. Lets go @breannastewart30," Xargay wrote.

Marta Xargay shared this on Instagram. (Photo: @martaxargay on IG)

Breanna Stewart and Marta Xargay have been together since they were teammates at Dynamo Kursk in Russia. After years of dating, they got engaged in May 2021 and got married two months later. The couple has two children together, a daughter named Ruby Mae and a son named Theo Josep.

Trending

Xargay hasn't played since 2020, focusing on her family as Stewart continues her career. Xargay supported Stewart's move from Seattle to New York in 2023, as it was Stewart's homecoming. Xargay was also there when three-time WNBA champion Stewart launched Unrivaled with Napheesa Collier.

Stewart was drafted by Mist BC, who were immediately thought of as one of the favorites. However, the Mist got off to a rocky 0-4 start but has bounced back, winning two in a row in Week 3. They beat Vinyl BC 77-67 on Saturday and followed it up with a 64-61 victory against Phantom BC on Monday.

The New York Liberty star finished Monday's game with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. She's averaging 18.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in six games.

Breanna Stewart predicted to return to the Liberty next season

Breanna Stewart predicted to return to the Liberty next season. (Photo: IMAGN)

Breanna Stewart entered free agency for the fourth consecutive offseason, but the New York Liberty cored her. It meant that the Liberty have the exclusive rights to negotiate a deal with Stewart, who was predicted to stay in New York and help the Liberty defend the WNBA championship, as per CBS Sports.

Stewart, a native of New York, has signed one-year deals over the past few seasons. She's coming off another All-WNBA First Team selection, but there were times when she struggled with her shot, especially from beyond the arc.

Nevertheless, the three-time WNBA champ remains one of the best players in the league. It's also important to point out that the new CBA will kick in next season, so most free agents are expected to sign one-year deals, as there's expected to be a significant salary increase next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback