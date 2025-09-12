"So happy Angel Reese almost free from this poverty": Fans react after pics emerge of Sky constructing $38M facility following delay report 

The Chicago Sky will have to wait a bit longer for their new $38 million training facility to be ready, and fans think it might be the final straw for Angel Reese. The project was supposed to be finished by December, but based on the current state of construction, it’s clear that it won't be ready by then.Instead, the facility is now expected to be completed just in time for the 2026 season.“Live from the Chicago Sky’s new practice facility. Original finish date was December 2025, that’s for sure not happening. New finish date April 2026,” Quita Loves Sports reported.Fans jumped on social media to criticize the franchise, with many using the delay as another reason to believe that Angel Reese might leave the team.“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Omg, I’m so happy Angel almost free from this poverty organization!,” @QueenHer11 said.“not a serious organization,” @DaRealSkeet wrote.“Players should refuse to play for this &quot;franchise&quot;,” @LJJM__ wrote.“It's never going to happen. As soon as Angel leaves, Chicago Sky will sink,” @Southerntea5555 said.“Another reason Angel wanted out they not building it they too cheap,” @anthonycal13 said.“Something real fishy. Lol how is the owner Michael Alter a real estate developer with no facility still at this point??? He has been the principal owner &amp; chairman since 2005. It’s never happening at this point,” @itsabeautib said.It all comes shortly after Angel Reese made headlines for her comments about the Sky’s disastrous 2025 season. She even hinted at the possibility of leaving if the team didn’t prioritize improving the roster.“I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously, I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me.” Reese said. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me.”The team didn't take her “detrimental” remarks lightly, slapping her with a half-game suspension as a penalty for the subsequent clash against the Las Vegas Aces.Angel Reese misses final four games of 2025 regular seasonAngel Reese has been battling ongoing back issues that kept her sidelined for a big part of the season’s final stretch. Her last game was on Sept. 3 against the Connecticut Sun, and she missed the next four games. During this stretch, the Chicago Sky went 0-4.Reese's absence has only fueled more speculation about her future with Chicago, especially after her recent comments. Many fans believe her final playing days with the team are already behind her and that she could request a trade or be moved soon.Angel Reese wrapped up her second season with strong numbers, averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.