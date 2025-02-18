"So messy" - WNBA fans react to Arike Ogunbowale's 'unprofessional' reaction to Marina Mabrey's trade request being denied

WNBA fans had a lot to say after Arike Ogunbowale's reaction to Marina Mabrey's denied trade request. The Dallas Wings veteran shared a meme on their Instagram account to humorously "explain" how she would act if her trade request was rejected.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several fans laughed at this idea and agreed with Arike Ogunbowale.

"lol that about to be marina," one fan said.

"you so messy im cryinggg," another fan said.

"Basically what Mabrey did last season before getting traded. Missing critical shots and missing critical free throws throughout the season 👀," another fan wrote.

Others disagreed with the Dallas Wings star and questioned why she was proposing something "unprofessional."

Ad

"Would that be professional???" one fan asked.

"That’s not professional at all though. Professional basketball players should fulfill their contract, y’all are paid to play basketball. This is not it," another fan said.

One fan told Arike Ogunbowale to advise Marina Mabrey to stop changing teams so quickly.

"lol ... now do three trade requests in less than 3 seasons ..." one fan said.

Ad

Ogunbowale even responded to a fan questioning her idea, clarifying she was just joking.

"of course not. twitter isn’t a real place, u supposed to laugh & keep scrolling," the Wings veteran tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Marina Mabrey first requested a trade away from the Connecticut Sun on Feb. 5. She arrived at Mohegan Sun Arena after being traded from the Chicago Sky ahead of the WNBA All-Star break. She had previously joined Chicago in a four-team trade with the New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings.

Her latest request was denied, even after the Sun's starting five from their last 2024 game was either traded or left the team to sign elsewhere.

Ad

Connecticut Sun president takes a jab at Marina Mabrey after denying trade request

In a Feb. 18 article by Eric Jackson of Sportico, Connecticut Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti admitted the team knew this could happen again, but they're not parting with Mabrey.

“We knew at the time that she had already forced her way out of two teams, so it was a bit risky for us to trade for her, but we felt like it was worth it,” Rizzoti said.

While Arike Ogunbowale supported Mabrey's decision, the Sun's front office is unwilling to let her go just months after sending Rachel Banham and Moriah Jefferson to Chicago in a trade aimed at bringing the Sun closer to a championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback