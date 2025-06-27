“So unserious”: Paige Bueckers can’t help but laugh at viral pregnancy rumors

Paige Bueckers is one of the WNBA's biggest attractions alongside Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and other superstars. She had become a household name while playing for the UConn Huskies in college. However, fame often comes with a lot of unwanted attention and rumors.

On Friday, Bueckers appeared on Deja Kelly's "Nilosophy" podcast, where she laughed at a rumor about her being pregnant. During one segment of the episode, Kelly asked the Wings' rookie to reveal her secrets on dealing with the negative buzz about her on the internet.

While discussing the matter, Paige Bueckers recalled a rumor that hinted at her being pregnant.

"The internet is so unserious. I just can't believe the stuff that be happening," Bueckers said. "I don't know if it was you [Deja Kelly], Malu, or Callie showed me like, what did it say, 'concussion-like symptoms, she's sick, see you in 9 months'. Like bro, this is so unserious and I really get a kick out of it now." (39:26)

The two athletes laughed at the rumor, and later, Buecker discussed her struggles with being famous. She said that sometimes people see her for two hours and start to believe that they know her personally. She then revealed that she lets people think what they want to, and lets her work do the talking.

Paige Bueckers names her best player in the WNBA right now

During another segment of Friday's episode of "Nilosophy", Paige Bueckers revealed her thoughts on the best player in the league right now. Deja Kelly asked the Wings rookie to name the best player in the WNBA and after pondering a little, Bueckers named two players instead of one.

"Right now, I am gonna say Phee [Napheesa Collier] and A'ja [Wilson]."

After Bueckers' revelation, Kelly shrugged her shoulders and told the Wings rookie that she had named two players. Later, the duo agreed on the two names and placed them head-to-head, with Kelly revealing that both Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson were her MVP candidates this season.

While Paige Bueckers may not yet be on the same level as the two players she named, she has made a name for herself in just a few months. She is averaging 17.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game on 45.7% shooting from the field.

Bueckers is set to face the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever as her next matchup on Friday.

