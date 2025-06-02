Soccer icon Megan Rapinoe had 1-word message about A’ja Wilson’s Pride Month frustration

Soccer icon Megan Rapinoe had a one-word message about A’ja Wilson’s Pride Month frustration. Wilson posted a message on Threads, hilariously complaining about her lack of foul calls against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday.
“First day of pride & I get no foul calls… ok W ok I see how it’s gonna beeeeee," Wilson wrote.
WNBA legend Sue Bird’s fiancee, Megan Rapinoe, gave a one-word reaction to Wilson’s post:
“Ally ☠️🤣".
While the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Seattle Storm, A’ja Wilson finished her night with no free-throw attempts. An uncommon sight for a reigning MVP. Regardless, she was solid and recorded 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, and four blocks on 9-for-22 shooting.
Wilson was fantastic last season and picked up her third MVP award. She led the Aces to the WNBA semifinals, where the New York Liberty ended their season. But Wilson hasn’t lost a step and is averaging 22.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 2025.
She has also been solid on the defensive end, recording 2.7 blocks and 2.3 steals. The Aces superstar continues to make a solid case for her fourth MVP award
A’ja Wilson made history in dominant win over the LA Sparks on Friday
Kelsey Plum’s return to Las Vegas was ruined by a strong performance from A’ja Wilson. The reigning MVP stuffed the stat sheet, finishing with 35 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks on 12-for-18 shooting. She led the Aces to a 96-81 win over the Sparks and etched her name in the WNBA’s history books.
Wilson is now the only player in league history to record such a statline and is the first player in WNBA history to record multiple games with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists.
While Wilson made history, former Aces star Kelsey Plum had a tough game, finishing with 17 points and three assists on 6-for-19 shooting. The Aces have now won four of their first six games and will take on the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center on Saturday.
If Wilson continues to perform like this, Napheesa Collier will have a hard time chasing her first MVP award this season.