"Someone has to crash out" - NBA fans explode as Angel Reese holds back Tyler Marsh after fiery outburst on referee leading to Sky coach ejection

The Chicago Sky vs Connecticut Sun game got quite chippy as Sky coach Tyler Marsh lashed out at the official and Angel Reese had to hold him back. During the second quarter of the Sky vs Sun game, Kamilla Cardoso made a basket attempt near the rim. A Sun player physically held her back from scoring the bucket, but it did not matter as Cardoso finished at the rim. However, the official made no call in favor of the Sky, and this infuriated Marsh. He went straight to the referee and swung his arm at him. While he did not hit the referee, his actions resulted in an immediate ejection. A clip of the incident surfaced on social media, where Reese can be seen holding her head coach back. After witnessing the event, the fans swarmed the comments sections with their opinions on the incident. "Someone has to crash out we told you all thess refs are not calling calls and are garbage," one fan said. "I can't say that I blame him" - literally everyone. I'm just sad he pulled the punch," another fan said. "Ive lowkey been waiting for the day a coach or player completely loses it on a ref. This was pretty satisfying to watch lol," another fan said. One fan applauded Tyler Marsh's reaction and called the WNBA's officiating atrocious. "Good for him. This needs to keep happening. The officiating in this league is atrocious. Theres better little league officials out there." the fan commented. "Reasonable crashout," another fan said. "Man wnba refs really need to be investigated. Corruption on broad daylight," another fan said. Tyler Marsh took a shot at WNBA's officiating in the last Sky vs Sun match. Tyler Marsh's crashout in Saturday's Sky vs Sun games was a long time coming. The Sky coach has previously expressed his dissatisfaction with the league's officiating after the Sky's 71-62 loss to the Sun on Aug. 13. After the game, he had recalled a foul worthy play in the post-game interview and called the incident unfortunate. "It was unfortunate," he said. "I think that things like that tend to happen when there's no control put on the game. [Allen] clearly got elbowed in the face right in front of the ref, it wasn't called, and then other things ensued." The Sky are now sitting in 11th place on the standings with a 9-26 record and are out of the playoff race this season.