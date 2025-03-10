"Someone needs to tell Bronny James" - Fans react as Cameron Brink's LA Sparks recruit male practice players

Basketball fans online had some hilarious reactions to Cameron Brink's LA Spark's latest recruitment announcement. The Sparks released a call for male practice players wanting to help out the WNBA team in training ahead of the 2025 season.

On Sunday, a fan highlighted the recruitment offer in the WNBA subreddit, and fans quickly flooded the comments section with their opinions. One fan used the post as an opportunity to troll Bronny James.

"Someone needs to tell Bronny," the fan said.

Other fans joined the bandwagon and expressed different views in their comments.

"I’ve heard it doesn’t pay a ton though but it’s a cool gig," one fan said.

"Getting paid to have Cam Brink completely torch me sounds like a great way to make a few extra bucks to me," another fan said.

"Not them getting paid like NFL cheerleaders," one fan said.

Fans express their reaction to LA Sparks recruiting practice players.

Another fan pointed out the benefits of becoming a practice player for the Sparks.

"Now this does sound like a** but it’s a good way to work your way up and become a coach if you know ball good enough," one fan said.

"Would love to see some of the comment section warriors from Instagram/X to try their hand at this," another fan said.

Fans react to Cameron Brink's Sparks recruiting male practice players.

The Sparks has released a form on form stack to receive applications. The last day to register for the opportunity is on Apr. 5, 2025.

Cameron Brink and the LA Sparks are preparing for a comeback with their offseason acquisitions

The LA Sparks went through an injury plague that affected their core players, including Cameron Brink, and ended the 2024 season with a 8-32 record. Brink played only 15 games and was sidelined for the remained of the 2024 season after tearing her ACL on Jun. 18, 2024.

However, the Sparks front office has been working hard to set up their team for a comeback in the next season. They acquired Kelsey Plum from the LV Aces as their most notable signing this off-season. In addition to Plum, Sparks acquired valuable draft capital for trading an injury-riddled Lexie Brown to the Seattle Storm. Kia Nurse and Brittney Sykes also joined the Sparks this offseason.

Moreover, Cameron Brink is also expected to make her grand return to the WNBA court next season. The second pick from the 2024 draft was scheduled to play in the 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled, however, Brink has withdrew from the league to focus on her rehab and getting ready for the next season.

