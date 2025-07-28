"Someone is sleeping on the sofa": Fans react as DiJonai Carrington accuses girlfriend NaLyssa Smith of flopping during heated battle

DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith went head-to-head during Sunday’s matchup between the Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces, which ended in a 106-80 loss for the Wings. The WNBA power couple set their relationship aside and brought competitive fire to the court, each determined to outplay the other.Their showdown quickly turned into a physical and intense battle, with multiple hard-fought plays between the two. At one point, while Smith was at the free-throw line, Carrington playfully accused her girlfriend of flopping, adding a touch of humor to an otherwise heated exchange.Social media lit up the moment a video of the playful exchange between DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith surfaced. Wings reporter Landon Thomas later confirmed the context behind the on-court banter, adding clarity to the lighthearted moment. Fans responded with humor and excitement, enjoying the entertaining back-and-forth between the WNBA couple.&quot;Someone is sleeping on the sofa,&quot; a fan said.Number 5 defender 4lyf. @NinjaHuman2LINKSomeone is sleeping on the sofa.Another said:Cloud @maestroxv_LINKLyss fell hard too. Engaging in foreplay on the court is crazy 💀A fan commented:LeeFordHere @TheGame7GuyLINKThey both fouled each other hard....😭 Whats goin on in the Smith-Carrington LLC household?Commented another:sam @sam_the_sameLINKyou guys were fighting for custody or what!??A fan wrote:Ciara @abrahams_ciaraLINKOuuu...they so cute man😭Wrote another:ꜰᴇɪɴꜰᴏʀᴘᴀᴘᴇ 🎀 @topgirlyyyyyLINKlmaoo😂😂😭they are so cuteee 🥰😭😭!DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith take banter to social mediaFollowing the game, the playful banter between DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith continued on X (formerly Twitter). Carrington insisted she didn’t foul Smith, while the Las Vegas Aces forward responded with a video, accompanied by a subtle jab at her partner, keeping the lighthearted exchange going off the court.Both Carrington and Smith turned in solid performances for their respective teams on Sunday. Smith got the better end of the matchup, helping the Aces secure the win with an efficient 11-point outing. She shot 5-of-10 from the field and added seven rebounds in 22:31 minutes action against her former team.On the flip side, Carrington started for the Dallas Wings and logged 29:32 minutes. She finished with 15 points, four rebounds and one steal, shooting 7-of-15 from the field in a strong individual showing despite the loss.