  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • DiJonai Carrington
  • "Someone is sleeping on the sofa": Fans react as DiJonai Carrington accuses girlfriend NaLyssa Smith of flopping during heated battle

"Someone is sleeping on the sofa": Fans react as DiJonai Carrington accuses girlfriend NaLyssa Smith of flopping during heated battle

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 28, 2025 04:04 GMT
WNBA: SEP 25 Playoffs First Round Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
"Someone is sleeping on the sofa": Fans react as DiJonai Carrington accuses girlfriend NaLyssa Smith of flopping during heated battle. (Image Source: Getty)

DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith went head-to-head during Sunday’s matchup between the Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces, which ended in a 106-80 loss for the Wings. The WNBA power couple set their relationship aside and brought competitive fire to the court, each determined to outplay the other.

Ad

Their showdown quickly turned into a physical and intense battle, with multiple hard-fought plays between the two. At one point, while Smith was at the free-throw line, Carrington playfully accused her girlfriend of flopping, adding a touch of humor to an otherwise heated exchange.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Social media lit up the moment a video of the playful exchange between DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith surfaced. Wings reporter Landon Thomas later confirmed the context behind the on-court banter, adding clarity to the lighthearted moment. Fans responded with humor and excitement, enjoying the entertaining back-and-forth between the WNBA couple.

"Someone is sleeping on the sofa," a fan said.
Ad

Another said:

Ad

A fan commented:

Ad

Commented another:

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ad

Wrote another:

Ad

DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith take banter to social media

Following the game, the playful banter between DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith continued on X (formerly Twitter). Carrington insisted she didn’t foul Smith, while the Las Vegas Aces forward responded with a video, accompanied by a subtle jab at her partner, keeping the lighthearted exchange going off the court.

Ad

Both Carrington and Smith turned in solid performances for their respective teams on Sunday. Smith got the better end of the matchup, helping the Aces secure the win with an efficient 11-point outing. She shot 5-of-10 from the field and added seven rebounds in 22:31 minutes action against her former team.

On the flip side, Carrington started for the Dallas Wings and logged 29:32 minutes. She finished with 15 points, four rebounds and one steal, shooting 7-of-15 from the field in a strong individual showing despite the loss.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications