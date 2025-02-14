“Something u learn in 4th grade” - Fans react as Angel Reese gets bluntly called out for layup problem by 2x WNBA champ

Angel Reese made her mark as one of the best defensive players and rebounders in her rookie WNBA season. She averaged a league-leading 13.1 rebounds per game. However, Reese's offense deficiencies stood out offensively. Despite a 6-foot-4 game and the ability to win more second-chance points than anyone, she struggled to convert her shots at the rim

Reese averaged 13.6 points but shot only 39.1%, which is a relatively inefficient mark for someone who played under the rim. She also generated 12.3 field goal attempts per game. Two-time WNBA champion and legend Lisa Leslie noted Reese's finishing and offensive execution problems.

During an appearance on the Sky Star's podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," Leslie called out the All-Star forward over her layup problem, saying:

"The biggest advice I have for you is going to be how you shoot your lay-ups. We’re going to fix that - it’s fixable for you. You’re going to get better, and I can help you get better."

While Angel Reese has been dominant in multiple facets of the game in the pros, some fans weren't impressed with the player still needing work on layups. Many believed it was a minor skill everyone should know, especially WNBA players.

Here's what one fan wrote:

"This something u learn in 4th grade"

Another called out Reese's fans, saying:

"thats crazy….but when i said she needs to fix how she goes up, idk ball. i hate u internet mfs"

One fan added:

"queen leslie shouldn’t even associate herself with that bum"

However, some fans appreciated Lisa Leslie for giving the advice and Angel Reese for taking it the right way.

"She’s almost nothing like the image folks project onto her. I’ll continue to root for her too," one fan said.

Another added:

"I blame every coach she done had growing up fr"

One fan tweeted:

Angel Reese has been working on her game this offseason

Angel Reese has made a concerted effort to improve her offensive game this offseason. The Sky star has been in the gym, working on her layups and finishing. Not only that, but she is also adding a jump shot to her game. Reese displayed some of those skills during Unrivaled.

She hasn't hesitated to take the occasional jumper from range and has even found success sometimes. Reese is also working out with veteran Unrivaled teammate Kahlea Copper after practice to work on these things.

