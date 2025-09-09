"Something she don't wanna push" - Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh reveals Angel Reese's mindset on handling criticism after controversial statement

Angel Reese did not suit up for the Chicago Sky's match against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. She was suspended for the first half after her controversial statement last week. Reese criticized the team's direction of building around a 36-year-old Courtney Vandersloot, instead of focusing on younger players.Reese did not appear in the second half of the game either. After their contest against the Aces, coach Tyler Marsh revealed that the star forward dealt with a back injury, which is why she did not play in the third and fourth quarters.The Sky is set to face the Aces for the last time this season on Tuesday. There have been questions about Reese's availability for the team's final two games of the campaign. Marsh confirmed that the Sky is trying to have the two-time All-Star with the rest of the team.&quot;With Angel, obviously, the hope was for her to play last game. She reported that, the back pain... We're hoping to get her on the floor today. But the approach today was everyone's business as ususal,&quot; Marsh said.He also revealed Angel Reese's mindset regarding the criticism she received following her statement.&quot;I think we've all been active in trying to integrate her back into the fold. At the same time, I think it's something that she don't want to push... I think, for us, inserting her back into the lineup and getting back out there with her teammates and I think we're all just ready to roll.&quot;Reese and the Sky want to move on from the issue. Their current priorities are to play the final two games and have a successful regular season finale.Angel Reese is listed as questionable ahead of the Aces gameThe Chicago Sky hasn't confirmed Angel Reese's availability against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. However, she was present in the shootaround with her team. Marsh also confirmed that the forward was able to move around the court.But her status remains questionable.Earlier in the season, Reese also had a 10-game absence due to a back issue. The Sky star returned on a high note, playing every game of the season until their Indiana Fever matchup on Sept. 5.Before that game, Angel Reese got her eighth technical foul of the year and was issued a one-game suspension by the WNBA. Since then, she has missed two consecutive games.