Sonia Citron reflects on being "shocked" by 'idol' Sabrina Ionescu’s unforgettable draft night message

Sonia Citron was a standout player at Notre Dame, and her play and ability put her in the conversation as one of the top players in the WNBA draft this season. On Monday, Citron was selected by the Washington Mystics with the third overall pick.

On the night when her dreams became a reality, Citron received a text from a player she admires, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, sharing the moment in an interview with Game Night.

"She texted me after the draft ... I was shocked to say the least. I don't think it's really hit me yet that I'm in the same league with them," Citron said in a clip on Wednesday. "Growing up the past couple of years, it's looking up at them because they're who they are, so I don't think it hit me yet that I'll be playing with and against them, which is absolutely crazy."

Citron was one of three first-round draft picks selected by the Mystics on Monday. The Mystics also selected Kiki Iriafen from USC with the fourth pick and Georgia Amoore from Kentucky with the sixth pick.

The 6-foot-1 New York native is the only player in Notre Dame history to finish her career with over 1,700 points, 700 rebounds and 300 assists. She also finished with the fifth-best shooting percentage in program history and eighth in 3-pointers made.

Sonia Citron is aiming to be a role model for Washington Mystics fans and athletes growing up

Now that Sonia Citron is in the WNBA, she hopes to be a role model and figure that young athletes can look up to and model their game around.

Citron said during the same interview:

"I could only hope that people try and model their game after me in some ways. It's an honor. It's a responsibility because they're watching me, so I always want to play the right way and do the right thing."

The Mystics are coming off a 14-26 season, but with Aaliyah Edwards heading into her second season and Citron and the other draft picks heading to town, the hope is that the young core can move the team in the right direction.

The Mystics begin their season on May 16 against the Atlanta Dream. Sonia Citron and Washington will have their work cut out for them as Atlanta features two dominant bigs in Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones.

