Sonia Citron reveals her current state after Brittney Griner knocks rookie down

Sonia Citron's came to terms with the WNBA's physicality just two games into her rookie season. She was on the receiving end of a strong screen by 6-foot-9 Atlanta Dream center Brittany Griner during a preseason game this week.

The hit had Citron lying on the court for a moment before getting back up. The Notre Dame alum is in good spirits after the blow as she shared an Instagram post on Wednesday to update fans on her condition.

"I'm good everyone don't worry," Citron posted underneath the video of the hit.

Sonia Citron posts an update on her status after being hit in Mystics' preseason game.

Citron laughed at the incident following the 80-70 loss to the Dream. She described the viral moment to reporters following the game as just being locked in on defending Allisha Gray and not seeing the giant Griner coming to set the screen.

"I feel so, so welcomed to the league. I mean, I'm just trying to defend my person and, clearly, I didn't see her. She's a big, strong woman. So she definitely got me good. Yeah. I decided to take a second on the floor there and catch my breath.

'She hit me right in the ribs, so it was like sharp pains, but I couldn't really breathe. Just had to lay down for a second. But just gathered myself, I was all good. But yeah, I definitely felt very welcomed," Citron said.

Citron has performed well in her small two-game taste of what the WNBA offers. The first-round pick shined in her preseason debut, finishing with 15 points and four rebounds in 22 minutes against the Indiana Fever, but struggled against Atlanta, only scoring five points in 18 minutes.

Citron headlines important Washington Mystics rookie class

Citron and the rest of the Washington Mystics rookie class have garnered some early attention with the way they have played in the preseason. Despite the heartbreaking news of Georgia Amoore tearing her ACL, Citron and Kiki Iraifen have each had their impressive moments.

Iraifen has shown toughness and the ability to score in the preseason for the Mystics. During the first game against the Indiana Fever, Iraifen came prepared, tussling and ripping the ball away from Sophie Cunningham.

She then followed that up with a 12-point, 6-rebound game against the Atlanta Dream. If Citron and Iraifen can continue to develop over the season for the Washington Mystics, they can help build a young core with Aaliyah Edwards in Washington.

