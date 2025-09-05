  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sonia Citron rocks boyfriend and Cowboys LB Marist Liufau's jersey to show support for NFL opener

Sonia Citron rocks boyfriend and Cowboys LB Marist Liufau's jersey to show support for NFL opener

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 05, 2025 11:43 GMT
Sonia Citron rocks boyfriend and Cowboys LB Marist Liufau jersey to show support for NFL opener (Source: Imagn/IG)
Sonia Citron rocks boyfriend and Cowboys LB Marist Liufau's jersey to show support for NFL opener (Source: Imagn/IG)

Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron showed her support for her boyfriend, Marist Liufau, by wearing his jersey on Thursday. The guard wore the Dallas LB's jersey to practice, as the Cowboys faced the Eagles for the NFL opener.

Ad

Citron’s outfit was featured on Instagram by the Mystics’ official account, which highlighted the looks of players from their practice session. While other stars showed up in stylish outfits, Citron rocked a cropped Liufau Cowboys jersey with a denim skirt and white Air Forces.

The post also featured the fits of Emily Engstler, Kiki Iriafen, Alysha Clark, and Sug Sutton, all of whom brought their own swag to the training facility. However, Citron's outfit held a deeper meaning as she showed her support for her boyfriend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Marist Liufau and the Cowboys opened the new NFL season with a trip to Lincoln Financial Field as they faced the Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Although scoring the first touchdown of the season through Javonte Williams, the Cowboys were unable to put together enough on offense to hold on to the win.

Jalen Hurts' two touchdowns, followed by one from Saquon Barkley, left Dallas with a mountain to climb, and the game finished 24-20. Liufau had a fairly quiet game, with the linebacker recording 2 tackles and 3 tackle assists.

Ad

Marist Liufau opens up on one part of Sonia Citron’s game he hopes to learn from

Together since their time in Oregon, Marist Liufau and Sonia Citron often show their support for one another. The duo is not shy of expressing their love online and remains tightly knit despite turning pro in their respective sports.

Ad

In March, Liufau revealed a part of Sonia Citron's game he hopes to learn from during an episode of Notre Dame's football podcast.

"What you see with Sonia on the court, like her demeanor and how she handles herself. That's exactly who she is off the court. Which, for me, it's two opposites ... Just taking that aspect from her game, being able to move on from something is what I admire from her," he explained.

Together for over two years, the duo continues to impress both on and off the court.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications