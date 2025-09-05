Sonia Citron rocks boyfriend and Cowboys LB Marist Liufau's jersey to show support for NFL opener

Washington Mystics rookie Sonia Citron showed her support for her boyfriend, Marist Liufau, by wearing his jersey on Thursday. The guard wore the Dallas LB's jersey to practice, as the Cowboys faced the Eagles for the NFL opener.Citron’s outfit was featured on Instagram by the Mystics’ official account, which highlighted the looks of players from their practice session. While other stars showed up in stylish outfits, Citron rocked a cropped Liufau Cowboys jersey with a denim skirt and white Air Forces.The post also featured the fits of Emily Engstler, Kiki Iriafen, Alysha Clark, and Sug Sutton, all of whom brought their own swag to the training facility. However, Citron's outfit held a deeper meaning as she showed her support for her boyfriend. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarist Liufau and the Cowboys opened the new NFL season with a trip to Lincoln Financial Field as they faced the Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Although scoring the first touchdown of the season through Javonte Williams, the Cowboys were unable to put together enough on offense to hold on to the win.Jalen Hurts' two touchdowns, followed by one from Saquon Barkley, left Dallas with a mountain to climb, and the game finished 24-20. Liufau had a fairly quiet game, with the linebacker recording 2 tackles and 3 tackle assists.Marist Liufau opens up on one part of Sonia Citron’s game he hopes to learn fromTogether since their time in Oregon, Marist Liufau and Sonia Citron often show their support for one another. The duo is not shy of expressing their love online and remains tightly knit despite turning pro in their respective sports.In March, Liufau revealed a part of Sonia Citron's game he hopes to learn from during an episode of Notre Dame's football podcast.&quot;What you see with Sonia on the court, like her demeanor and how she handles herself. That's exactly who she is off the court. Which, for me, it's two opposites ... Just taking that aspect from her game, being able to move on from something is what I admire from her,&quot; he explained.Together for over two years, the duo continues to impress both on and off the court.