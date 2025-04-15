Sonia Citron's bold blazer-skirt draft night outfit at WNBA orange carpet draws praise from fans

Former Notre Dame standout Sonia Citron attended Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft wearing a stylish blazer and skirt combination. Additionally, she had black heels and a handbag of the same color to complete her entire ensemble.

The X (formerly Twitter) account of her college alma mater posted pictures of her fit online. She posed in front of the camera in preparation for the draft as she's expected to be among the top three picks.

Fans flocked to the comment section to praise her bold look. Here are some of what the fans said about her clothes.

"Oh, sister said let me pop out 😍 she’s EATING!!! 👏🏾👏🏾" a fan said.

"Sonia is a star on and off the court!" another fan said.

"Y'all know the socks with dress shoes are a throwback to the 1950's," one fan commented.

Other fans continued to compliment her draft-day looks.

"What a beauty, good luck 😍" a fan said.

"OH MY GOSH!!! Absolutely stunning!!!" another fan said.

"That’s an outfit!" one fan commented.

Then 6-foot-1 player gave credit to her friend for the inspiration behind her outfit. She was initially supposed to wear a dress for one of the biggest moments of her life as an athlete. However, her friend's suggestion changed her mind.

"My friend Nat kind of -- I was originally gonna wear a dress but she said, 'What about like, a blazer and a skirt?' and I like that idea," Citron said during her orange carpet interview.

She also added a few items from the luxury brand Coach. Sonia Citron said she added the bag and the white socks as the final touch.

The Washington Mystics selected Sonia Citron with the third pick

Sonia Citron has achieved one of her biggest dreams this year: being drafted into the WNBA. With the third pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Washington Mystics selected the Notre Dame shooting guard.

After her name was called, Citron was asked about her thoughts on being drafted by the Washington organization.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity and I think what makes this so special is that I get to do it in front of my friends and family, since I am from here," Citron said.

Sonia Citron highlighted that she'll continue playing her brand of basketball even at the professional level.

Citron spent four years playing for Notre Dame and averaged 14.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Her best season was during her junior year, where she put up 17.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 35.9 percent from beyond the arc.

