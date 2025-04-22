Sonia Citron sends heartfelt plea to Dara Mabrey after her overseas league success

Sonia Citron's WNBA dreams came true earlier this month when she was drafted to the Washington Mystics with the third pick in the first round. But even while she begins to adjust to the next level, she still cheers on her former college teammates.

Ad

Citron wrote a heartfelt message to former Notre Dame guard Dara Marbrey on Wednesday, who just wrapped up a comeback season in Hungary after returning from injury.

Mabrey shared a carousel of pictures showcasing her return to the game.

Ad

Trending

"Year 1 in the books and grateful is an understatement #comebackkid," Mabrey wrote.

Citron was one of the several WNBA players and former teammates who left a comment on the Instagram post showcasing their support for Mabrey.

"Good, come back now. Plz and thanks," Citron replied.

Sonia Citron leaves a comment on former teammate Dara Mabrey's post.

Women's basketball fans are aware of the last name Mabrey, and at Notre Dame, there has been a player carrying the family legacy on the roster for over the last decade.

Ad

Before Dara Mabrey arrived at Notre Dame, her older sister, Michaela Mabrey, starred in the winningest class in school history from 2012-2016. Her other sister, Marina, also played at Notre Dame from 2015-2019 before heading to the WNBA as a second-round selection by the LA Sparks.

Michaela is now the assistant coach at Notre Dame, while Marina has become a star with the Connecticut Sun.

As for Citron and the youngest Mabrey sister, Dara, the two players played together for the Fighting Irish before Mabrey suffered a tibial plateau fracture and an ACL avulsion that led to a blood clot in her calf in 2023.

Ad

Nonetheless, both are on their way to promising careers as they continue to adjust to the professional game in year one, whether it be in the WNBA or overseas.

Sonia Citron sends additional praise to Dara Mabrey, ahead of road game against Marina Mabrey

The bond that Sonia Citron and Dara Mabrey built in the backcourt of the Notre Dame roster is evident. Citron did not stop at just leaving a comment on her former teammate's Instagram post.

Ad

She also gave additional praise to the youngest Mabrey sister by sharing the post on her story and adding caption further detailing exactly how she feels about her friend's overseas success.

"So proud," Sonia Citron wrote.

Sonia Citron shows love to former teammate after overseas success.

While her love for the Mabrey family is clear, Citron will be seeing another member of the family very early in her WNBA career. The Mystics face Marina Mabrey and the Sun on May 18, two days after their season opener against the Atlanta Dream.

Washington drafted Citron with the third pick, Kiki Iriafen from USC with the fourth pick and Kentucky guard Georgia Amoore with the sixth pick. The youngsters will hope for a strong start, but they will have to earn their stripes against one of the Mabrey sisters early in the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More