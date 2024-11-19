"Soon retire my mom" - Multi-millionaire Angel Reese makes honest admission about her lifestyle

In such a short period, Angel Reese has built a reputation for blending basketball with fashion and luxury, something many can only dream of. Reese sure knows how to live like a queen, often spotted living the high life. On Sunday, she made an honest admission about her lavish lifestyle at the ComplexCon 2024 in Las Vegas.

When ComplexCon host Speedy asked Reese about her financial situation and what luxury meant to her, Reese said:

"It's not just a luxury for me. It's a luxury for everybody around me,” Reese said. “I'm able to soon retire my mom. I can pay my mom's mortgage, my family, everybody’s taken care of.

I bring my friends here. Two of my friends, I bring them on PJs whenever. Just being able to live the luxury life. They love this. They met Beyoncé. They’re gonna meet Jay-Z. I really have a very good circle. That’s really important, putting everybody around me.”

In the same interview, Reese also stated that the reports of her net worth being only $2 million are way too low.

Even though WNBA rookies only make about $73,000 a year, lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Reebok, Hershey's, Amazon, Beats by Dre and PlayStation have seen Reese rake in millions of dollars.

And by the looks of her Instagram, the multi-millionaire has a seriously lavish lifestyle. Reese has an $8,000-a-month apartment in Chicago and often flies on private jets. She also wears expensive clothes.

Angel Reese makes a bold fashion promise

Angel Reese is no stranger to the limelight. She is regularly seen at high-end fashion events and has been spotted at everything from NBA courtside and NFL sidelines to Met Gala and concerts.

Now, Reese has made a promise that she will walk in a VS Fashion Show one day. Earlier this month, the Chicago Sky star shared a photo of a building advertising the show.

“I’M GOING TO WALK IN A VS FASHION SHOW! MARK MY WORDS!!!” her post read.

Reese turned heads when she attended this year’s star-studded Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She wore a Diotima all-red outfit with intricate beaded embroidery, designed by Rachel Scott.

Walking the runway at such a prestigious event is a feat, typically reserved for top models and celebrities. It's not something athletes usually do. No athlete has ever done that. Even Chi-Town Barbie’s newfound foray into the glamorous world of high-end fashion makes the VSFS runway a distant dream.

