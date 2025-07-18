  • home icon
  Sophie Cunningham can't hide her true feelings as Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers seemingly "hard-launch" romance with stunning photoshoot

Sophie Cunningham can’t hide her true feelings as Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers seemingly "hard-launch" romance with stunning photoshoot

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 18, 2025 16:31 GMT
&quot;Sophie Cunningham can&rsquo;t hide her true feelings as Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers seemingly
Sophie Cunningham can't hide her true feelings as Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers seemingly "hard-launch" romance with stunning photoshoot

Connecticut Sun teammates Saniya Rivers and Marina Mabrey seemingly hard-launched their relationship with a photoshoot on Thursday. The post caught the attention of Sophie Cunningham, who commented about the duo.

Taking part in a photoshoot during the WNBA Orange Carpet in Indiana, Mabrey and Rivers were seen striking multiple poses. The photos marked by their choice of poses quickly drew attention as League Fits posted a snippet of the photoshoot with a query.

"All-Star weekend hard launch?," League Fits posted.
The post caught the attention of Cunningham, who commented on the duo's potential relationship.

"They are the sweetest ppl ever!!!😍" she wrote.
Sophie Cunnigham reacts to Saniya Rivers and Marina Mabrey's supposed hard launch
Sophie Cunnigham reacts to Saniya Rivers and Marina Mabrey's supposed hard launch (Source: Instagram/League Fits)

In the clip, the duo could be seen twinning their outfits with a black top and white pants, while they took part in a photoshoot. One of the poses saw Rivers hug Mabrey from behind as they gleefully smiled into the camera. They followed that with a few more pictures, including one where Rivers held the veteran by her waist.

Although nothing concrete has been shared by the duo, the nature of their relationship has been speculated since Rivers supported Mabrey through her knee injury in June.

The speculation gained further traction due to Mabrey’s recurring appearances in Rivers’ TikTok, while the pair was also potted taking dance lessons together. Furthermore, an Instagram Live earlier this month captured the duo enjoying a lighthearted moment in a swimming pool, intensifying rumors surrounding their relationship.

Marina Mabrey once showered praise on rookie Saniya Rivers

The growth of Marina Mabrey and Saniya Rivers' relationship is quite evident, but the duo has been supporting one another from the get-go.

In an interview in May, Mabrey showered Rivers with praise after her first few games in the W.

"Saniya’s been through a lot and hasn’t really been with us that much, so to see her come out and play 28 minutes, be super efficient and amazing on defense—it was huge," she said.
"She has so much more room to grow. She hasn’t even scratched the surface. We’re really happy to have her, and she’s only going to get better."
Her comments on the rookie were from Rivers' second game in the league, which the Sun lost 76-70 to the Minnesota Lynx.

Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

