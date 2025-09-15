  • home icon
Sophie Cunningham endorses CCM artist Forrest Frank's bold stance as Charlie Kirk post sparks backlash

By Sameer Khan
Modified Sep 15, 2025 10:15 GMT
By Sameer Khan

Modified Sep 15, 2025 10:15 GMT
Sophie Cunningham endorses CCM artist Forrest Frank’s bold stance as Charlie Kirk post sparks backlash (Credits: Getty)

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham endorsed contemporary Christian music artist Forrest Frank as he faces backlash for his stance on Charlie Kirk’s death. Shortly after Kirk was killed, Frank posted a video on social media, reacting to another video in which Kirk praised him for the rise of Christianity among U.S. youth.

Frank posted another video on Saturday, showing that his previous video on Kirk had cost him 30,000 followers. Frank suggested that he had lost followers for posting about Kirk and saying Jesus Christ was Lord. Sophie Cunningham showed her support on the artist’s latest post with a message in the comment section.

“Amen young sir,” Cunningham wrote.
Cunningham&rsquo;s Instagram comment
Cunningham’s Instagram comment

Cunningham has been active in voicing her opinion surrounding Charlie Kirk’s death. Earlier this week, she retweeted Pat McAfee’s message on Kirk, commending the influencer for voicing his opinion.

Cunningham also showed her support on Charlie Kirk’s wife’s Instagram post, who wrote a message in her late husband’s honor on Friday. She added a comment, sending prayers to the family.

Sophie Cunningham&rsquo;s comment under Erika Kirk&rsquo;s Instagram post
Sophie Cunningham’s comment under Erika Kirk’s Instagram post

Sophie Cunningham finished her seventh season in the WNBA with the Indiana Fever. She played 30 games for the team, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 46.9%, including 43.2% from 3-point range. Cunningham tore her MCL against the Connecticut Sun on August 16 and will miss the rest of the season.

“Prayers up”: Sophie Cunningham reacts to Trump ally Charlie Kirk’s death

Cunningham first reacted to the news of Charlie Kirk’s death on Wednesday. Right-wing influencer Riley Gaines Barker shared a picture with Kirk on social media expressing her disbelief at his death.

“I'm so sick. Literal disbelief,” Barker wrote. “Stop what you're doing and say a prayer to the Most High for Charlie Kirk and his family.”
Cunningham reacted to the news and added a comment on Barker’s post, sending prayers to those dealing with Kirk’s death.

“Prayers up,” she wrote.
Cunningham&#039;s reaction to Kirk&#039;s death
Cunningham's reaction to Kirk's death

On Thursday, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was taken into police custody after confessing to Kirk’s murder to his father, who persuaded him to surrender to law enforcement.

Robinson stands accused of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm, according to an inmate booking sheet obtained by The BBC.

