Sophie Cunningham, Paige Bueckers & others pay emotional tribute as Tiana Mangakahia dies after heroic battle with cancer

Former WNBA player and Syracuse standout Tiana Mangakahia died after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 30. Mangakahia, who went undrafted in 2021 before signing a WNBA training camp contract with the Phoenix Mercury, passed away after losing her second fight with the disease.Her family confirmed her death on Thursday in an emotional post on Instagram.“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful Tiana Mangakahia,&quot; their statement read. “She left us on 11/09/2025, surrounded by family, friends and lots of love. Tiana was a shining light who touched the lives of everyone she met with her kindness, strength, and warmth. She fought right till the very end, showing courage and grace beyond words.”“Though our hearts ache without her, her legacy and the love she gave will stay with us forever. We will continue to honour her in everything we do. “We love you endlessly, Tiana, and will miss you always. 🩷 #Tough4T” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTributes have been pouring in since news of her death was confirmed. Her comment section was flooded with messages of support and prayers from teammates and well-wishers from her homeland and abroad, including the WNBA community.Sophie Cunningham, one of Mangakahia’s former teammates during her short tenure with the Phoenix Mercury, wrote:“She was always so sweet with the brightest smile❤️”Another of her former teammates, Brittney Griner, paid tribute on her IG story.”“🕊️ and 🙏🏼”WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes commented.“Rest well my hoops sis! 🙏🏾💔🕊️”Paige Bueckers shared an emotional message, writing:“❤️🙏🏼 Prayers”Aussie and NBA basketballer Josh Giddey commented”🫶🏼🫶🏼😔”Sophie Cunningham, Paige Bueckers &amp; others pay emotional tribute as Tiana Mangakahia dies after heroic cancer battle Tiana Mangakahia was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and had been undergoing treatment. She retired from basketball after the disease progressed to stage four. In June, she made a surprise return with NBL1 team Southern Districts Spartans, but tragically, her comeback was short-lived as she was forced to step away again on September 3 when the cancer advanced.Mangakahia’s funeral details will be posted by the family soon.