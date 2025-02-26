Sophie Cunningham reminisces time with Diana Taurasi and Mercury after 3x WNBA champion's retirement

On Tuesday, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham reminisced about her time with Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury on Instagram. The Missouri native's montage of posts for her former team and comrade came after the three-time WNBA champion announced her retirement after 20 years in the league.

Cunningham was drafted by the Mercury during the 2019 WNBA draft and spent five seasons with Taurasi. Posting a series of stories honoring the six-time Olympic gold medalist, the 28-year-old shared six images on social media. The first was a graphic reposted from the Mercury's account and showed the former MVP with all her accolades.

The former SEC Freshman of the Year then reminisced about her time with Taurasi and the Mercury as her second story showed her dapping up the 42-year-old and reacting to it with a heart sign.

Cunningham's next post showed her in the player's tunnel wearing a Mercury jersey while the fourth showed her in a team huddle with the player at the center.

Sophie Cunningham posts a montage for Diana Taurasi on Instagram

Cunningham also shared an image of Taurasi and her hugging on the court as she tagged her former teammate in the story. Lastly, she shared a quote from the 2011 WNBA All-Star game where the former UConn legend was asked about why she had an "understated" intro:

"I don't dance for free," the quote from the 3-time WNBA champion read.

Dianna Taurasi announced her retirement from the WNBA during an interview with Time Magazine, saying that she didn't have the energy left to go on playing at her age.

Sophie Cunningham reacts to a hilarious compilation of Diana Taurasi on Instagram

After 20 years in the WNBA, where she became a household name and earned multiple accolades, Diana Taurasi has called time on her illustrious career.

Before her announcement to retire from the league, a compilation of her post-game interviews was posted on Instagram, which earned a reaction from her former teammate.

Sophie Cunningham reacted to the compilation shared by wnbagotgame, who posted a collection of Taurasi's post-game interviews:

"Our favorite menace, Diana Taurasi. Never change 😂," the caption read.

Cunningham had a three worded reaction:

"Hahahaha oh s**t 🤣🤣," the Indiana Fever star wrote cracking up at her former teammate's hilarious responses.

Sophie Cunningham comments on a post about Diana Taurasi

Taurasi spent all 20 years in the league with the Phoenix Mercury, winning multiple championships and retiring as the leading scorer in the WNBA with 10,646 career points.

