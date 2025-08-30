Sophie Cunningham sends hilarious message after being snubbed in major WNBA list

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 30, 2025 18:13 GMT
Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty
Sophie Cunningham sends hilarious message after being snubbed in major WNBA list - Source: Getty

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham's social media profile has grown this season. However, she missed out on making Instagram’s top 10 most followed WNBA players released by Boardroom on Friday.

Cunningham’s social media witnessed a remarkable spike this year. On June 17, during a game against the Connecticut Sun, she fiercely defended teammate Caitlin Clark with a hard foul, which ignited a scuffle and led to her ejection.

The incident made Cunningham a fan favorite. Her TikTok jumped from about 300,000 followers to over 1 million in just days, and her Instagram grew from about 350,000 to over 1 million followers soon.

However, those numbers fall short of the WNBA’s most followed players. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese tops the list with 5.1 million followers and Clark comes in second with 3.6 million followers.

Cunningham sent a hilarious response to a fan’s comment on the report:

“@sophie_cham are you no longer a WNBA player?” the fan asked.
“guess not,” Cunningham responded accompanied by laughing emojis.
Sophie Cunningham&rsquo;s response to a fan/Instagram @boardroom
Sophie Cunningham’s response to a fan/Instagram @boardroom

Cunningham signed a podcast deal with The Volume to co-host "Show Me Something." Additionally, she has partnered with Ring, Arby’s and Adidas.

Sophie Cunningham accused of taking advantage of teammate Caitlin Clark

Skip Bayless accused Sophie Cunningham of taking advantage of Caitlin Clark’s popularity. He responded to her earlier remarks about him on Monday's episode of "The Skip Bayless Show." He said:

"And did Cunningham ever start taking advantage of that! She quickly befriended Caitlin, that was smart, and she took the role of Caitlin's on-court and in interviews protector... did that ever quickly endear her to Caitlin's billions of fans out there."

Cunningham didn’t hold back in reacting to Bayless’s speculation regarding Clark’s injury on an Aug. 19 episode of her “Show Me Something” show. She called him to stop talking about stuff he knows nothing about.

Edited by Krutik Jain
