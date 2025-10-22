Sophie Cunningham wants to follow in Angel Reese’s footsteps to fulfill her lifelong dream

Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham wants to follow in Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's footsteps and fulfill her dream of being a Victoria's Secret model. She stated that that had been a childhood dream and called on her agent to make it work.

The Fever guard shared this when she spoke on her “Show Me Something” podcast on Tuesday.

"Angel walked in it, and she killed it. Like, absolutely killed it," Sophie Cunningham said. [Start from 21:40]. "And I, oh my god, I texted my agents right away, and I was like, 'Please'. This has been a dream of mine since like second grade. I have always wanted to be a Victoria's Secret angel. Like, oh, god."

"I think it would be so fun to walk in that fashion show,” Cunningham added. “But Angel really did kill it. She looked stunning, she looked beautiful."

Reese made her runway debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 15. She became the first professional athlete to walk the show as an official “Angel.” She described the moment as “full-circle,” as she attended the show as a spectator in 2024 and said at the time that she “manifested” walking the runway.

She worked with a runway coach, who reportedly came out of retirement for her, to prepare her walk. The former LSU star also studied supermodels like Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbell and Adriana Lima for cues.

Sophie Cunningham on Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky criticism

Sophie Cunningham called out Angel Reese for her explosive Chicago Tribune interview. The Fever guard wasn’t pleased with Reese’s public criticism of her team and teammate, Courtney Vandersloot, when she spoke on a Sept. 9 episode of her podcast, “Show Me Something.”

"No. That's not great," Cunningham said of Reese's comments. [start from 31:00]. "And like, I get it. When you're losing, and it has been a frustrating season, everyone is feeling those emotions. And when I say everyone, it's not just her... literally everyone feels that. There's just some things that you can't say.

"And I think one of my biggest things is, I'm a very team-first person,” she added. “I always put the team before my feelings, and I feel like that should be a standard. And so, you've got to protect your locker room.”

Reese apologized for her comments and was punished accordingly by the Sky. The incident has called her future into question, although Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca stated that she will remain in Chicago.

