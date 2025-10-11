  • home icon
"Sore loser and intentionally tries to injure people": A'ja Wilson's friend give scathing verdict on Alyssa Thomas after physical Game 4

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 11, 2025 03:05 GMT
WNBA: Finals-Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn
[photo: Imagn]

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson and Phoenix Mercury counterpart Alyssa Thomas collided late in the third quarter of Game 4 on Friday. Wilson, who received an outlet pass in the middle of the paint, crashed into the elbow of Thomas’ outstretched hands. The bruising encounter was one of many in the gritty affair that ended with a 97-86 win for the Wilson-led team.

Wilson’s friend, Michael McManus, who goes by “Deloris’ Disciples” on X, reacted to the viral play:

“I've had enough. ALYSSA THOMAS is dirty. Has been for years. She's a sore loser and intentionally tries to injure people when she's mad.”
Alyssa Thomas is known for her rugged and physical play, particularly in the playoffs. In Game 3 of the semis against the Minnesota Lynx, the MVP finalist was involved in the play that injured Napheesa Collier.

Late in the fourth quarter, Thomas anticipated where Collier wanted to go before beating her to the spot for a game-sealing steal. The former Connecticut Sun star received plenty of flak from some fans who called the move “dirty.”

The NBA Referees’ social media group absolved Thomas of wrongdoing by tweeting that AT stole the ball “prior to any contact.” The statement added that the succeeding collision was “incidental.”

Despite that, some fans, including A'ja Wilson’s friend, have called out Alyssa Thomas.

A'ja Wilson dominated Alyssa Thomas and Mercury defense

A'ja Wilson struggled a bit in the semifinals against the Indiana Fever but found her footing in the 2025 WNBA Finals. Against the highly touted defense of Alyssa Thomas and Co., Wilson proved nearly unstoppable.

Wilson carried the Las Vegas Aces to a third title in four years by averaging 28.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. The lefty forward thrived in the big moments, too. She scored a turnaround jumper over Thomas in Game 3 to give the Aces a 90-88 win.

In Game 4, A'ja Wilson stepped up when the Mercury tried to make their last-ditch effort to rally for victory. Wilson’s 13 third-quarter points lessened the impact of Kahleah Copper’s hot shooting stretch.

The scorching hot performance earned Wilson a third WNBA Finals MVP award. She is also 2-0 against Alyssa Thomas in championship games after winning in 2022 while AT was with the Connecticut Sun.

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
