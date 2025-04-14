Sparks star Rickea Jackson's jaw-dropping WNBA Draft orange carpet look stuns fans

LA Sparks youngster Rickea Jackson stunned fans on X (formerly Twitter) with her outfit at the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday. Jackson wore an all-black dress for the orange carpet, as she was one of the hosts, together with internet personality Hannah O'Flynn.

During one of the most-anticipated WNBA events of the year, Jackson prepared to put on an outfit that would be remembered by many. Before stepping foot on the carpet, the Sparks forward took a short video of herself wearing the outfit.

Take a look at Jackson's clothes ahead of draft night:

Supporters paused to acknowledge Jackson's attire for the occasion. Here are a few comments made by the fans.

"She never misses," a fan said.

"Rickea jackson. what a woman 😩✨" another fan said.

"It makes no sense how fine she is😭😭" one fan commented.

Other fans paid more attention to her ensemble.

"Yes ma’am!! This dress is cute!" one fan said.

"Sparks Star Rickea Jackson looks amazing at the WNBA Draft orange carpet 👏🏾" another fan posted.

"SHE LOOKS SO GOOD 🔥😍" a fan said.

Leading up to the draft, others remembered what Jackson wore last year. The Sparks star had two outfits at the event. One attire she had was red clothing similar to a pantsuit. The other was a white, glittery, two-piece suit with a coat and slacks.

Rickea Jackson reacts to Dominique Malonga's viral dunk

On the orange carpet with O'Flynn, Rickea Jackson discussed Dominique Malonga's viral slam. The online celebrity began by praising the league's access to international talent.

One of the top players from outside of the U.S. that's expected to soon make noise is Dominique Malonga. The 6-foot-6 prospect is from France and is the first Frenchwoman to dunk a basketball on record. After the mention of her dunk, the Sparks forward expressed how excited she got from seeing the youngster's athleticism.

"I just saw her video. It was crazy. She makes it look so easy," Jackson said.

The dunk happened during a EuroCup Women's game. Malonga had a fastbreak opportunity which led to her dunking the ball with one hand.

Watch the video of the youngster below:

She is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 draft. Many believe Malonga will be the second pick, which belongs to the Seattle Storm.

