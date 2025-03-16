Rickea Jackson has been eliminated from Unrivaled’s playoff race after the Mist BC finished fifth in the regular season with a 5-9 record. Jackson has some free time before looking forward to the upcoming 2025 WNBA season.

On Saturday, Jackson posted an update on her X account, showing her freshly brushed hair in a mirror selfie. Jackson also showcased her Louis Vuitton-clad bikini.

“🧍🏾‍♀️,” Jackson captioned.

The photo showed the brush Jackson may have used before taking the selfie.

The picture seemed to have been taken in a hotel room inside the Unrivaled’s facility in Miami, Florida, an area known for its beaches. Miami has been home to the Unrivaled League in the past eight weeks and will also host the playoffs until the league’s first-ever finals.

Jackson was one of the best players for the Mist BC, averaging 13.6 points, and 3.9 rebounds per game and played in all 14 games.

The Unrivaled exposure is expected to help Jackson as she enters her second year in the WNBA with the LA Sparks, who selected her fourth overall in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Jackson was then paired with No. 2 pick Cameron Brink, forming a formidable young frontcourt duo for the Sparks. However, Brink was sidelined with a torn ACL early in the season, causing the Sparks to stumble down in the standings, finishing with an 8-32 record, the league’s worst record last year.

Jackson averaged 13.4 points, and 3.9 rebounds per game in her rookie year in the WNBA. With her Unrivaled performances, she is seen improve coming into her second season as a professional player.

Rickea Jackson receives praise from former two-time WNBA champion ahead of 2025 WNBA season

With the hopes of making it to the playoffs next season, the LA Sparks added two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum to the team during the offseason. In her introductory press conference, Plum praised Rickea Jackson and her frontcourt partner Cameron Brink, citing them as one of the best young big duos in the league.

“(The Sparks have) the best young frontcourt in the league, and it’s not even close,” Plum said, via The Athletic.

Plum’s addition is seen to add a veteran presence to the Sparks, helping them in finding their identity following another losing season. Plum was a key figure in the Las Vegas Aces' back-to-back title runs in 2022 and 2023.

She is also expected to lift the level of play of the likes of Jackson and Brink, who are both entering their sophomore year.

The Sparks also hired new coach Lynne Roberts in a bid to turn the tide from last season’s poor performance.

