Sparks star Rickea Jackson slams male players with 3-word warning as LA plans to hold tryouts

The LA Sparks are reportedly set to hold tryouts for male practice players next month, and forward Rickea Jackson is already gearing up for the challenge. The rising sophomore, who had an impressive rookie season and standout performances in Unrivaled, took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue a warning.

The tryouts are scheduled for Saturday, April 12, at El Camino College. WNBA teams frequently bring in male practice players to enhance competitiveness and fine-tune their preparation for the season.

But Jackson is making it clear she’s ready for whoever shows up. The forward, who posted 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in her rookie campaign, didn’t mince words in her message to prospective players:

“Come get cooked ☺️.”

Under new coach Lynne Roberts, the Sparks are looking to break a four-year playoff drought in the 2025 season. Their biggest offseason acquisition is two-time champion Kelsey Plum, who joins a core featuring Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby.

Following a tough 2024 season in which they finished with a league-worst 8-32 record and ranked in the bottom three in offensive and defensive ratings — as well as points, rebounds and assists per game — the Sparks are aiming for a major turnaround in 2025.

Kelsey Plum says Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink form the WNBA’s best young frontcourt

During her introductory press conference with the Sparks, two-time champion Kelsey Plum praised her new teammates, Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink, calling them the best young frontcourt in the league.

“I think Cam is a Defensive Player of the Year waiting to brew,” Plum said (per The Athletic). “(The Sparks have) the best young frontcourt in the league, and it’s not even close.”

Jackson and Brink combined for 9.2 rebounds per game last season. Before a knee injury cut her season short after 15 games, Brink was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, ranking second in blocks per game (2.3) while also averaging 1.1 steals.

Their biggest competition for the title of best young frontcourt? The Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, who put up a combined 21.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in 2024.

