"Spent her whole WNBA contract for the clout" - Fans lose it as Angel Reese goes viral after backstage linkup with Terence Crawford

The WNBA season is over for Angel Reese after the Chicago Sky finished tied for the worst record in the league at 10-34. Reese began her offseason by attending the boxing event featuring Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a post by Netflix on X, formerly known as Twitter, Reese visited Crawford in the locker room as he was starting to prepare for his match. She shook hands and took photos with "Bud" in the locker room. The 6-foot-3 basketball star towered over the 5-foot-8 boxer. Crawford climbed two weight classes for the opportunity to take Canelo's undisputed super middleweight championship of the world. The event was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which was the first-ever show promoted by Zuffa Boxing. It's a partnership between TKO Group and UFC's Dana White and Ring Boxing's Turki Al-Sheikh of Saudi Arabia. The Chicago Sky's season ended on Thursday, when they lost to the New York Liberty 91-86. Angel Reese didn't play due to a back injury, though there are bigger issues between her and the franchise. Reese hasn't played since the Sky suspended her for a half due to comments detrimental to the team. Chicago Sky not trading Angel Reese for nowChicago Sky not trading Angel Reese for now. (Photo: IMAGN)Despite the turmoil between Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, the franchise will be keeping its star forward for now. Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca told reporters on Friday that they are planning to keep Reese even though there are rumors about her time in Chicago close to being over. "Angel's an ascending young talent in this league who's had two very good seasons here in Chicago," Pagliocca said, according to Sky beat reporter Karli Bell. "We went through what we did. … Until I hear differently, we're going to move in the direction that she's going to be on the roster."The Sky only have four players under contract next season, which includes Reese, Kamilla Cardoso, Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld. There are going to be a lot of free agents this summer, though the league and the union need to agree on a new CBA first.