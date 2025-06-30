"Sports Illustrated ain’t got sh*t on you": Damian Lillard and Te'a Cooper react to Angel McCoughtry's photoshoot in Ibiza

NBA star Damian Lillard and former LA Sparks guard Te’a Cooper reacted to Angel McCoughtry’s beach photoshoot. The two-time WNBA scoring champ posted pictures from a naked Ibiza photoshoot on Instagram on Sunday.

“True story: the Island was about to kick me out if I didn’t get necked on the beach. Ibiza made me do it," McCoughtry wrote in the caption.

Her pictures drew reactions from Lillard and Te’a Cooper, who hit the comments section.

“Sports Illustrated ain’t got sh*t on you boo,” Cooper wrote.

Damian Lillard gave a cryptic reaction, replying to the post with only a sticker. Check out their reactions below:

Te’a Cooper and Damian Lillard’s reaction to Angel McCoughtry’s nude photoshoot.

The Atlanta Dream picked McCoughtry with the No. 1 selection of the 2009 WNBA draft. She spent 10 seasons with the Dream, leading them to four Finals appearances. Unfortunately, she never managed to win a WNBA championship and retired after 13 seasons in the league.

McCoughtry made 311 appearances, averaging 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for her career. She was named to six All-WNBA teams and seven All-Defensive teams. McCoughtry also won the Rookie of the Year award in 2009.

Angel McCoughtry issues apology for comments about Chicago Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith

Angel McCoughtry appeared on the June 18 episode of the Let Her Shoot podcast. On the show, she made comments about Chicago Sky rookie, Hailey Van Lith. The five-time All-Star insinuated that Van Lith would not be in the league if it weren't for her popularity.

Angel McCoughtry's comments made her the subject of much criticism on social media, following which, she issued an apology.

"My mistake I made was giving a point with the wrong delivery. I shouldn't have used a certain player to make an example of a point I was trying to make. And I want to apologize for that, because I was wrong. I can take accountability when I'm wrong, y'all," McCoughtry said on Instagram.

"So I'm gonna apologize to Hailey for that, because you worked hard for everything you got. You deserve it all, plus more... So I apologize for how I delivered that, and I can take accountability."

Van Lith is yet to address the situation. So far, she has made 14 appearances for the Chicago Sky, averaging 4.6 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More