"Staring at the bottom half": Lakers legend Pau Gasol's wife compliments Serena Williams as tennis star showcases outfit designed by 7yo daughter

Tennis legend Serena Williams left Lakers legend Pau Gasol’s wife stunned with her stylish denim fit. Williams took to Instagram to post pictures of her rocking a dual-toned denim paired with a white T-shirt. Williams was also carrying a dual-toned black and white purse that matched her outfit.

The top in question is designed by Williams’ seven-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., as revealed by Serena in her caption:

“Bet you did not know @olympiaohanian designed my shirt."

The text on the Williams’ shirt read:

“Greatest mama of all time.

“Mama, you are my bestfriend Je Taime Olympia.”

Check out her post below:

Pau Gasol’s wife, Catherine Gasol wrote:

“Nope sorry was staring at the bottom half of the last photo 🤤".

Check out her reaction below:

Catherine Gasol's reaction to Serena Williams' outfit

Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players ever and is admired by many across the globe. WNBA star Caitlin Clark has even gone on record to call Williams the best ever, multiple times. She was also invited to dinner by Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian. Ohanian tagged Clark in a post on X and extended an open invitation to her.

Serena Williams is set to step into the WNBA

WNBA’s first-ever Canadian franchise, the Toronto Tempo, welcomed Serena Williams in their ownership group on March 3. Williams will join hands with Kilmer Sports Ventures and acquire a stake in the Tempo, which will debut during the 2026 WNBA season.

Williams released a statement shortly after her stake in the team was announced:

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo."

She added:

“This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”

Williams won 23 major women's singles titles (most in the Open Era) before hanging up her boots in 2022. Three years after her retirement, Williams is still one of the most relevant and admired figures in women's sports. It'll be interesting to see what she achieves with her latest venture into the WNBA.

