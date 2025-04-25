"Starting lineup is about to be cooked" - WNBA fans react to Sky projected starting lineup lacking Courtney Vandersloot & Ariel Atkins

WNBA fans called out ESPN's analysts over their predicted lineup for the Chicago Sky in the 2025 season. After a busy offseason that included a reunion with Courtney Vandersloot, a panel of analysts answered the biggest questions surrounding the 13 WNBA teams.

The Sky's projected lineup caught much attention on Friday. They predicted a lineup of rookie Hailey Van Lith, Rachel Banham, Michaela Onyenwere, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, leaving Vandersloot and brand-new addition Ariel Atkins.

"ESPN doesn’t think Courtney Vandersloot or Ariel Atkins are starting for the Sky 😭😭 This is insanely bad analysis," a Caitlin Clark fan account tweeted, sparking more reactions.

Many fans joined the conversation and mocked the analysis and the Sky's potential starting lineup.

"That starting lineup is about to be cooked," one fan said.

"ESPN's analysis looks more AI-generated every day. They greatly underserve the WBB space," another fan commented.

"I'm trying to understand this is like a real or is fake? Because they really think that they are going to leave Sloot on the bench??" a fan wrote.

Many fans noted that while the experienced players will have much playing time, the newcomers will struggle to stay on the court under normal circumstances.

"There’s no way Ariel Atkins coming off the bench! And I’m with them if HVL comes in camp and just kills it! I would start her.. sloot 37 she is going to get killed on defense," one fan tweeted.

"Sloot is starting. But the seeding is accurate," another fan posted.

"Ridiculous. HVL will be lucky to get any playtime honestly. Maybe 8-10 minutes at best," a fan wrote.

Are the Chicago Sky championship contenders this season?

The Chicago Sky are coming off a 13-27 season in 2024. Three years removed from their most recent championship, the Sky missed the postseason.

Under Teresa Weatherspoon, they struggled to find consistency while surrounded by controversy. Chennedy Carter's harsh actions and words against Caitlin Clark, Marina Mabrey's trade request, and a series of injuries ruined the team's season.

They are under new management with Tyler Marsh for 2025. The Sky added intriguing pieces during the offseason and should be able to win more than 13 games. Having a veteran such as Courtney Vandersloot, fresh off winning the WNBA championship, should positively impact the squad.

The Sky look like a playoff team on paper, but they must rise to the challenge on the court.

