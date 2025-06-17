"Stat stuffer is looking for an attorney I’m crying": Rachel A DeMita takes sensational dig at Angel Reese amid "mebounds" drama

Angel Reese thanked her trollers in a TikTok video on Monday for giving her “good ideas.” She told viewers that she would turn the “mebounds” term into a six-figure brand. The Chicago Sky star reportedly filed to trademark the use of the word.

"Courtside Club Podcast" host Rachel DeMita reacted to Reese’s attempt to trademark "mebounds."

Rachel A DeMita @RADemita LINK Trademarking “mebounds” was so brilliant and now Statstuffer is looking for an attorney I’m crying dawg 🤣😭😭

The “mebounds” started to gain traction this season. Angel Reese's critics frequently used the term to label her game. The Sky forward continued to struggle on offense, but her rebounding, many off of her misses, remained elite. Some, like DeMita, have called her a "stat-stuffer."

Reese is attempting to make the most out of the trolling by trademarking the word and using it to headline an apparel brand.

This is not the first time DeMita has taken a shot at Reese. Last year, the podcaster told the former LSU star that she should not have taken the “villain” role, a move that resulted in alleged bullying. DeMita continued that some of the “drama” and criticism surrounding Reese were her own doing.

The USTPO once denied Angel Reese a trademark for the “Bayou Barbie”

Angel Reese was one of the biggest stars in college basketball during her last two years with LSU. After leading the Tigers to the championship in 2023, the "Bayou Barbie" nickname became even more prominent. Reese filed a trademark at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the term that year.

In November, the office rejected the attempt to register the term to her name. Forbes gave the reason for the denial:

“The USPTO determined that the term 'Bayou Barbie' in use by Reese would create a likelihood of confusion for consumers who run the risk of mistakenly connecting Reese and her products to those made by Mattel, the owner and toy manufacturer behind the $126 billion Barbie franchise.”

Despite the rejection, a Mattel-Reese collab in the future, which could center around “Barbie,” remains open, per the report.

Angel Reese isn’t facing the same kind of conflict for the “mebounds.” Perhaps the USTPO will give her a favorable verdict after review.

