A'Ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces did it again.The reigning WNBA MVP put her team on her shoulders, dominating with 29 points and eight rebounds to lead the Aces to a huge 102-77 win over the Seattle Storm.This took their playoff winning streak to 17 consecutive games, and also helped Wilson pass Angel McCoughtry to get the tenth spot in the WNBA's all-time playoff scoring list.That's an indictment of their dominance, and a gut punch to those who thought this team was done. When asked about that, Wilson acknowledged that they just didn't care about the outside noise:&quot;You know, we keep thee main thing the main thing. We let the people talk. We always say 'stay poised through the noise,' and that's what you see now,&quot; Wilson told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt. &quot;We never counted each other out, we stuck together, and we're just playing good basketball within our system. It's been good so far, but we still have some more work to do.&quot;The Aces dominated from start to finish and, once again, look like a legitimate threat to win the championship.Wilson has established herself as the most dominant player in the league right now, even ahead of Napheesa Collier.Aces are all about playing defenseOf course, putting up 102 points in a playoff game is something, but the Aces actually hang their hats on their effort on the defensive end of the court.Per A'Ja Wilson, it all has to do with what coach Becky Hammon has demanded and preached, and she also credited her teammates for taking their defense to a whole new level:&quot;Every single day, she preaches it to us,&quot; Wilson said. &quot;It's the No. 1 thing we go over in practice; the biggest thing is defense. You know, we had to come together, we had to add layers to our defense, and I think that's what you see when you see Aces basketball right now.&quot;The Aces held the Storm to a grand total of 25 points in the first half (12 points in the first quarter and 13 in the second).That's the type of effort that wins titles, and as the old adage says: Offense wins game, but defense wins championship. This team is just getting started, but if they keep this up, it's hard to envision anybody else taking them down in a best-of-seven games series.