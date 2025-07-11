Steph Curry flirts with Paige Bueckers possibly rocking his brand thanks to Azzi Fudd

After being taken first overall in this year's draft, Paige Bueckers has lived up to the bar set for her thus far. As she continues to impress in the pros, she has caught the attention of one of the NBA's top stars.

Ad

During her time at UConn, Bueckers had an NIL deal with Nike. However, competitors are already lurking around the rising WNBA stars. Amid some recent comments regarding her attire, one brand feels it can be a great fit for Bueckers.

Earlier this week, Paige Bueckers was asked about her decision-making process when it comes to what shoes she wears each night. She revealed that her rumored girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, picks what she dons on the court.

Ad

Trending

Ad

As these remarks made the rounds on social media, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry decided to chime in. He teased the idea of the Dallas Wings guard signing with his brand in the future.

"Well….sounds like @currybrand is in your future then," Curry wrote.

Steph Curry's comment

Since launching his own brand within Under Armour, Curry has signed a handful of athletes. Among the most notable names is San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox. Following his latest remarks, it appears Curry covets Bueckers to join his rapidly growing brand.

Ad

Paige Bueckers in exclusive company with Caitlin Clark

Following a historic rookie campaign from Caitlin Clark, Paige Buckers had big shoes to fill heading into the 2025 season. While she hasn't burst on the scene in as dramatic a fashion, she's proven why she was a highly-touted prospect in her own right.

Similar to Clark, Bueckers has the all-around abilities to be the focal point of an offense. As the Dallas Wings reshape their roster, they've made their newest addition a featured piece on the floor. This has allowed Bueckers to put her talents on full display, and she is making the most of it.

Ad

This season, Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists. With this production, she has joined Clark as the only players in WNBA history to average at least 15 points and five assists through their first 15 games.

Expand Tweet

Bueckers has had multiple standout showings thus far, with her biggest being a 35-point eruption against the Phoenix Mercury. More importantly, her strong play is starting to result in victories for the Wings. Following a rocky start to the year, Dallas is slowly starting to stack up wins. They currently find themselves tied for 10th place with a 6-15 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More