Steph Curry in joyous mood with wife Ayesha Curry as Valkyries stun his godsister Cameron Brink's Sparks in high-stakes clash

The Golden State Valkyries took down the LA Sparks on Saturday, Aug. 9, winning their regular season series, which could be pivotal in their playoff push. Among those who watched the game live were Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, both of whom reside in the Golden State area.Both of them were seen in a joyous mood as the Valkyries secured the win inside the Chase Center, where Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors also play their home games. The Warriors star was also cheering up the crowd during the clash between two California squads.The couple also witnessed their godsister Cameron Brink, whose family has been close with the Currys. Steph's parents, Dell and Sonya, have been close with Brink's parents, Michelle Bain-Brink and Greg Brink, since their collegiate days, establishing their families' connection.The Sparks' loss now puts them at the ninth spot with a 14-16 record, while the Valkyries improved to 15-15, lifting them 1.0 games above LA for the final playoff spot.In case of a tie for the eighth seed, the Valkyries will get the upper hand as their win against the Sparks served as the tiebreaker.If they hold their ground for the final 10 games of the regular season, the Valkyries will be entering their first playoff appearance in just their first season in the WNBA.Steph Curry among those who welcomed Valkyries in the WNBASteph Curry was considered an icon in the Golden State after winning four NBA championships with the Warriors. Fittingly, he was among those who welcomed the Valkyries to the WNBA as they were added to the league last year.In his message, Curry congratulated the squad for finally becoming an WNBA franchise, before highlighting their family history, as his father, Dell Curry, is also part of an expansion team during his time in the NBA.&quot;I just want to say congratulations to the inaugural 2025 [Golden State] Valkyries squad,&quot; Curry said. &quot;Welcome to the Bay. My dad, Dell Curry, was an expansion draft member back in 1988 for the Charlotte Hornets. ... Welcome to the Bay, happy to have you. Let's get it.&quot;The Valkyries are the Warriors' counterpart in the WNBA. So far, the team is bringing over the city's winning culture in the league as they are currently on track to reach the playoffs in just their first season.