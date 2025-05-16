Steph Curry makes commitment to Kate Martin and Valkyries ahead of franchise's debut WNBA season

NBA superstar Steph Curry expressed support for Kate Martin and the Golden State Valkyries ahead of their debut season. The WNBA's newest franchise is a sister team to the Golden State Warriors, for whom Curry plays, and will also share Chase Center as their home arena.

During a conversation on Thursday on 95.7 The Game FM, the 37-year-old veteran guard was asked if he had any plans to be involved with the Valkyries this season. In response, Steph Curry said:

"I'm gonna be a fan, yeah. I'm gonna be at as many games as possible. It's great for the entire Bay [Area], you know, the inaugural season. I know the atmosphere is pretty cool when they had a preseason game here, so I'm excited to watch them play and wish them nothing but success.

"And yeah, it's going to be really cool to be here opening night. When they get to kind of plant their flag, what Valkyrie basketball means around here, so pretty excited to watch it."

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Valkyries became the 13th WNBA team and recruited veterans like Tiffany Hayes, Monique Billings, and Kayla Thornton in the December 2024 expansion draft. The franchise also added young talent like Kate Martin and Julia Vanloo, among others, as they prepare for their first season in the league.

Kate Martin opened up about her relationship with Tiffany Hayes ahead of the Valkyries' debut season

After joining the Valkyries from the Las Vegas Aces ahead of their debut season, Kate Martin formed a close relationship with Tiffany Hayes. During the team's media day on May 8, Martin revealed how Hayes has provided a support system for her.

"It's really nice to have a really good vet, and so I've been really lucky to be able to play with Tip [Hayes' nickname] at the Aces, Unrivaled, and in here," she said. Because, you know, she's got my back and she gives me great advice, and I know everything she tells me is coming from a place of great interest.

"And I appreciate that. Not everybody has that. So I feel really lucky that I've been able to get closer with Tip and be able to have someone to lean on when I need it."

Martin will be eager to prove her worth to head coach Natalie Nakase this season while translating the lessons from Hayes into action on the court. The Valkyries tip off their inaugural WNBA campaign against the LA Sparks on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More