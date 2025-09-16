As the 2025 WNBA regular season wrapped up and the playoffs got off to a stellar start, talk around the MVP race and who deserves to lift the prestigious award is rife. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who is no stranger to MVP, chose the player likely to be tipped for the award by many others.A’ja Wilson has been the favorite to win following a historic turnaround behind the Aces’ 17th straight win. Napheesa Collier is the second favorite, with Alyssa Thomas being named the third among the bookmakers.Steph Curry, who knows a thing or two about winning MVP, made his pick for the much-debated topic, and surprisingly, he went with Las Vegas Aces forward.Speaking to USA Today Sports on Tuesday, Curry talked about how excited he is to watch the WNBA playoffs, and he named Wilson as a frontrunner over Collier to land the award for the historic fourth consecutive time.“I know the defending champs, the New York Liberty, &quot; Curry said. “Big Sabrina fan. Between them and Minnesota, I’m excited to see how it goes. Don’t forget about, you know, the most probable MVP in A’ja Wilson.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLooks like Steph Curry has been keeping track of Wilson’s amazing campaign. The 29-year-old has just enjoyed one of her best seasons, firing the Aces to another playoff berth.After a slow few months early on, the Aces and their star forward clicked into gear. She’s playing a starring role in the Aces’ quest for a third championship, averaging 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season.Steph Curry praises 'unbelievable' Valkyries' inaugural seasonNot everyone expected the Valkyries to make the playoffs in their inaugural WNBA season. But Natalie Nakase’s women have stunned us all this season.Without a huge budget and with some good old-fashioned management, Nakase has pulled the Valkyries from all sorts of depths to become the first-ever WNBA expansion team to reach the playoffs in their first season.Golden State’s dominant displays have not only impressed fans but also the Bay Area’s favorite son, Steph Curry. And he made sure to give them the flowers they deserved.“The Valkyries are in the hunt now,” Curry said in the same episode of USA Today Sports. “As an expansion team, making the playoffs is an unbelievable story. The vibe at Chase Center is so great. It's nice to see them have the success this early.”The Valkyries ended the regular season with a 23-21 record to clinch the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. They lost to the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx, 101-72, in Game 1 of the first round.