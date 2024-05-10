Steph Curry's goddaughter Cameron Brink revisits her "pinch me" moment as New Balance's first female basketball player

Back in 2023, Cameron Brink, the goddaughter of Golden State Warriors' superstar Steph Curry, made history by becoming the first female basketball player to sign with New Balance. On Thursday, she took to her Instagram Story to reflect on her emotions when she signed with the shoe company, describing it as a “full-circle moment” for her.

Brink joined the brand's prestigious lineup of basketball players, which features NBA talents such as Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray.

Brink expressed the significance of being New Balance's first female basketball player signee, noting the many other talented women in basketball. She also mentioned being a fan of New Balance herself.

“My family, we’re sneakerheads, so it’s been amazing. “My mom’s first pair of basketball shoes were New Balance. They were 650s,” she told Sports Illustrated.

“I can't believe I’m the first women’s basketball player [to sign with the brand], because there are so many other great women’s basketball players out there.”

Cameron Brink had a stellar collegiate career, earning Pac-12 Player of the Year honors twice and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year thrice.

In her last college season, Brink averaged 17.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.6 blocks, 2.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game. Her shooting percentages were 51.4% from the field, 29.4% from three-point range and 83.6% from the free-throw line.

Both Cameron Brink and Steph Curry are signed to shoe deals

In 2023, Steph Curry inked a new long-term deal with Under Armour. As reported by ESPN, the agreement was said to "extend beyond his playing days and into his retirement."

Curry, who initially joined Under Armour in 2013 and later launched the Curry Brand in 2020, will hold the title of president of the Curry Brand.

With Cameron Brink joining New Balance, there are now two athletes within their respective families representing major shoe companies.

Brink, selected as the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has captured the sports community's attention due to her association with Curry and his family. Sonya Curry, the mother of the Golden State Warriors star, is Brink's godmother.

Dell and Sonya Curry, parents of the NBA player, are Brink's godparents. Dell and Brink's father, Greg, both played basketball at Virginia Tech. Additionally, Sonya and Brink's mother, Michelle, were roommates at the same school.

This close relationship was apparent at the recent WNBA Draft, where Cameron Brink was selected as the second overall pick by the LA Sparks. Sonya was present at the event to celebrate the moment with her goddaughter.