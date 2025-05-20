Steph Curry’s sister and Cameron Brink hilariously imitate Karl-Anthony Towns’ legendary 'OH MY GAWD'

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink and Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, hilariously mimicked Karl Anthony Towns' popular "Oh My Gawd" reaction. It happened during Monday's episode of their "Straight to Cam" podcast, when they welcomed Lonzo Ball as a guest.

During their conversation, Sydel asked Ball who he would cast for a new NBA reality show if he could start one. The Chicago Bulls guard named Anthony Edwards, Curry and LeBron James, before completing the list with Jimmy Butler and Towns. Brink asked Ball why people are making fun of Towns.

"Yeah, speaking of KAT, why is everyone making fun of him?" Brink said (18:23).

However, Ball subtly dodged the question and instead made positive remarks about Towns.

"To me, he's a great player," Ball said. "That's all I got to say. I don't know about all the extra stuff, you know. If he thinks he's getting fouled, hey."

Sydel then playfully imitated Towns' famous catchprase, along with Brink.

"Oh My Gawd!" Sdel and Brink said.

The catchphrase is frequently used by Towns to express himself during games, especially when reacting to a call or celebrating.

Cameron Brink reflected on her basketball journey after suffering injury setback in rookie WNBA season

Cameron Brink didn't have the best WNBA rookie season she wanted, as an ACL tear prematurely ended her campaign with the LA Sparks. However, as she heads into her sophomore year while recovering from the injury, Brink reflected on her basketball journey.

"I think everything happens for a reason," Brink said on Sunday, via NBC4 Los Angeles. "I was meant to come into this world with this family, and my parents both played basketball, and our close family friends, the Currys, they all met at Virginia Tech. So we always say if Title IX weren't a thing and my mom didn't get a scholarship to VT and she didn't meet my dad there, I wouldn't be here."

Brink was drafted at No. 2 by the Sparks last year out of Stanford.

