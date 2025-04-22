Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry is 'obsessed' with Paige Bueckers but points out one thing that left her 'disappointed'

Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry, revealed that she is the biggest Paige Bueckers fan during Monday’s episode of her "Straight to Cam" podcast with Cameron Brink. Curry explained how she loves Bueckers but was left ‘disappointed’ by one part of her outfit for the 2025 WNBA Draft.
“I was like a teensy bit disappointed, not disappointed, but like underwhelmed with her looks," Curry. said "I thought her hair was fire like glam was fire I think just last year like the white fit was just so good, it was hard to beat that.” [54:00]
“I loved her fits during the draft this year, but it was really hard to top the white suit.”
Halfway through, Cameron Brink pointed out that Sydel Curry actually predicted what Paige Bueckers would wear to the 2025 WNBA Draft.
“You called it Paige, you said Paige was going to wear a bell bottom, you called it,” Brink said.
Sydel replied:
“I did, I did, I know my girl Paige, I know her.”
Paige donned two different looks for the 2025 WNBA Draft. In both looks, she wore trousers that can be described as bell-bottoms.
Bueckers heads into the league as the top overall pick after making 123 appearances for the Connecticut Huskies, recording 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
“They were there that night”: Sydel Curry recalls meeting Paige Bueckers after Warriors’ NBA Finals win in 2022
Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry, also recalled the time she ran into Paige Bueckers following the Warriors’ NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics in 2022.
“When the Warriors won the championship against Boston in 22, they were there that night like at the celebration, like at the club that we were in,” Sydel recalled. [56:20]
Curry mentioned that she was too drunk to recall any details from that night, but remembers some pictures that she has of Bueckers at the celebration.
“I have a photo with them where I'm like literally asleep on a bench and they're like sitting next to me, I can't find that picture, but I do have like some photos on my phone of them doing like night night with Stephen.”
Exciting time to learn more about Paige Bueckers as she prepares to make her WNBA debut for the Dallas Wings against the Minnesota Lynx on May 16.