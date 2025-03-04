  • home icon
Steph Curry's sister Sydel drops 4-word reaction as her NBA husband gives major shoutout

By Sahir Bhojwani
Modified Mar 04, 2025 13:42 GMT
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors during an NBA game, Sydell Curry and Damion Lee pose for a pic. Photo Credits: Imagn, Sydell Curry
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors during an NBA game, Sydell Curry and Damion Lee pose for a pic. Photo Credits: Imagn, Sydell Curry's IG account

Sydel Curry, the sister of NBA superstar Steph Curry, was a star volleyball player during her college days, and she was thrilled to hear her husband, Damion Lee, give her a shoutout when he was asked about his favorite female athlete.

On Monday, Phoenix Suns players were asked to name their favorite female athlete. Serena Williams, Diana Taurasi and Angel Reese all received mentions. Lee, however, decided to name two people who are close to him.

"My wife and Cam Brink," Lee said.
On Monday, Sydel Curry couldn't contain her excitement after hearing the comments, jumping into the comments section with the following response:

"Talk to me niiiiceeeeee."
Sydel Curry comments on a post from Suns account. Photo Credits: Suns IG account
Sydel Curry comments on a post from Suns account. Photo Credits: Suns IG account

In the short video put up by the Suns Instagram account, Lee also promoted the "Straight to Cam" podcast, a show that is hosted by his wife and LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink.

"Straight to Cam podcast. Check it out on all channels. YouTube, Instagram, wherever you get your podcast," said Lee.

Brink and Curry were close friends growing up, and their new podcast (the first episode aired in January) covers a range of topics including the WNBA, culture, fashion, dating gossip, social media trends and more.

Brink has talked about her close relationship with both Sydell and Steph Curry growing up. The WNBA star's parents were close friends with Sonya and Dell (Sydell and Steph Curry's parents) during their college days at Virginia Tech. Michelle Bain-Brink was even roommates with Sonya Curry at one point.

Cameron Brink makes feelings known as Steph Curry's sister reflects on her short "ho phase"

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures while standing with wife Ayesha, guard Damion Lee and his wife Sydel Curry in San Francisco. Photo Credit: Imagn
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures while standing with wife Ayesha, guard Damion Lee and his wife Sydel Curry in San Francisco. Photo Credit: Imagn

The "Straight to Cam" podcast has been a fun watch. Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry, and Cameron Brink don't really shy away from any personal topics.

During the latest episode of the podcast, Curry revealed that she went through a brief exploration period earlier in her life, which she referred to as a "ho phase."

"I had a little bit of a ho phase, maybe like three months," said Curry

When asked if she had experienced something similar, Brink let up that she never really went through that type of phase.

"I wouldn't say I did," said Brink

Curry also said that she is more of a "serial lover girl" and that she always preferred to have relationships.

Edited by R. Elahi
