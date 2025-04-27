Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry shares her views on Cameron Brink’s eventful life of late 

Cameron Brink has made waves with her latest Instagram post as fans went wild after catching a glimpse into the life of the WNBA player. The Los Angeles Sparks center is still recovering from her torn ACL injury, but has been living life while getting back on the court.
Brink's post showcased her latest guest on the Straight to Cam podcast, the latest games she's attended, her newest fashion, as well as just spending time with her dog.
"Lately," Brink captioned the photo dump with a black heart.
The post received a ton of praise from fans, friends, teammates, and family, including Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry.
The Brink and Curry families have been very close as Cameron has been best friends with Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, since childhood, and their mothers have been best friends before then.
"Robust, full and exciting life," Ayesha Curry said.
My shaylaaaa," Los Angeles Sparks teammate Rae Burrell wrote.
"Obsessed w you," fromer Stanford teammate Lexie Hull commented.
Fellow WNBA players and fans also took the time to comment and express their love and admiration for the Los Angeles Sparks star.
"Gorgeous," Napheesa Collier said.
"Man, she could give up basketball and be a model," one fan said.
"You're different," Las Vegas Aces center Elizabeth Kitley commented.
Brink tore her ACL in the first quarter against the Connecticut Sun early in June of 2024, just as she began to hit her early stride after being selected with the second overall pick in the WNBA draft last season.
Cameron Brink builds a bond with Sparks' first-round draft pick Sarah Ashlee Barker
The Los Angeles Sparks are coming off a down season last year, winning just eight games as they finished 8-32. However, since bringing in rookies Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson in the first round of the 2024 draft, the Sparks are building something special.
This year, they have selected Alabama star Sarah Ashlee Barker with the ninth overall pick in the WNBA draft, and while Brink is still recovering from her torn ACL, she and Barker are already getting acquainted.
Barker also commented on Brink's post, leaving several emojis underneath the post.
The two players will take the court together at some point this season. The Sparks began their season on May 16 against the Golden State Valkyries.