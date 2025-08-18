"Stephen Curry, we 'bout to retire you": Fans erupt as Azzi Fudd dethrones NBA 3-point king and his brother in contest during China tour

NBA fans erupted on social media after Connecticut Huskies star Azzi Fudd faced Stephen Curry and his brother, Seth Curry, in a 3-point shootout. The contest took place at the Curry Camp, being held in China during Steph’s tour of the country with Under Armour.Much to everyone’s surprise, Fudd outdid both Seth and Stephen Curry, winning the contest after draining four out of five 3-point attempts. The Warriors' superstar went 3-for-5, while Seth Curry shot 2-for-5.A monumental victory for Fudd, who herself is a Curry Camp alumna, having been one of the first female players to attend in 2021. Azzi Fudd’s fans did not take her victory lightly and celebrated it with the following reactions on X:Ntsika @Snipershot30LINKSTEPHEN WARDELL, WE BOUT TO RETIRE YOU FROM TS NIGGA. THE GOAT AZZI FUDD IS HEREsamar @apsamar_5LINKthe student became the masterMaddog7AM⚽️ @dembozCOYG23LINKSteph you ain’t like that 😂😂😂 (Warning this is a joke)j 🌟 @clmrryLINKazzi beating curry in a 3pt contest my goatsB 🍂 @DearBlckGirlsLINKSabrina and Steph get ready…she’s snatching that chain 😁Azzi Fudd is coming off a stellar season for the Connecticut Huskies. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after she and Paige Bueckers led the team to the national title. Fudd made 34 appearances last season, averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.She was widely expected to be a lottery pick during the 2025 draft, but eventually chose to forgo the draft this year. Instead, Fudd will return to the Huskies for another year and is expected to declare for the 2026 WNBA draft.Azzi Fudd recently launched her new podcast, co-produced by Stephen CurryStephen Curry has been a longtime supporter of Azzi Fudd, ever since the Huskies star attended his camp in 2021. Over the years, their relationship has developed beyond a typical fan-idol relationship.In July, Fudd announced the release of her new podcast &quot;Fudd Around And Find Out.&quot; She announced on Instagram and wrote:&quot;This has been a dream of mine in the making, and I’m so excited to work with iHeart and Unanimous Media to bring it to life!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCurry played a massive role in helping Fudd's podcast become a reality, showing his support through his media company, Unanimous Media. He also reacted to her post on Instagram, saying:&quot;Congrats Azzi!&quot;Stephen Curry's comment on InstagramFudd replied to the NBA superstar, asking him when he would make an appearance on the podcast. For now, the Huskies star will continue to accompany Curry on his China tour.