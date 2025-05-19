"Stephon Marbury type sh**": Fans react as Chennedy Carter goes viral for kissing fan in Mexico after being 'blackballed' by WNBA

During the 2024 WNBA season, Chennedy Carter looked like a superstar in the making. Her scoring prowess and toughness on both ends of the floor made her a tough matchup for defenders, as well as a fan favorite.

However, she remained unsigned in the offseason. Instead of giving up on her pro dreams, she signed a deal with the Adelitas De Chihuahua in Mexico’s Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional Femenil.

Carter arrived in Mexico like a sensation, signing autographs and kissing some fans who welcomed her at the practice facility on Sunday.

WNBA and Chicago Sky fans reacted to the news and shared their thoughts on the new chapter of her career.

"She deserves this. They basically blackballed her out of the league," a fan tweeted.

"Oh, my girl is going to be COMFORTABLE in Mexico. Stephon Marbury type sh**," one fan wrote.

"She gone lol but I’m here for it. Go where you are appreciated," one fan said.

"I’ll never understand why she’s not on a team, she’s definitely a top 25 player in the w," another fan wrote.

"lol Chennedy hell nah quit playing and come back the Sky needs you!" a fan commented.

Others believe she made a good move.

"She looks happy. To be honest, she looked miserable last season," one fan said.

"How dare she have a little fun!" another fan wrote.

Carter is just 26 years old, and some believe the only reason why she's being "blackballed" by the WNBA was due to her hard foul on Caitlin Clark last season.

The Sky could miss Chennedy Carter's scoring

The Chicago Sky chose not to bring Chennedy Carter back this season, which many considered odd, given how much they needed her scoring punch.

ESPN recently released its WNBA season preview, and its experts think the team will struggle to put up points without her.

"The Sky had the second-lowest scoring average (77.4 PPG) last season and opted not to bring back leading scorer Chennedy Carter (17.5 PPG)," ESPN published on Thursday. "The guard has shown strong scoring skills in her four WNBA seasons, but the Sky are the third team to move on from her for what's perceived to be team chemistry issues," read their preseason preview.

The Sky's offensive woes were evident during their season-opening loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday. They just scored 58 points, with only Angel Reese (12) and Ariel Atkins (11) reaching double figures.

