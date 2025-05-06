"Stewie is a crime mob villain now" - WNBA fans react to Breanna Stewart's elegant all white ensemble at Met Gala

Breanna Stewart and several WNBA stars attended this year's Met Gala on Monday. Stewart wore an all white outfit that had fans reacting on social media. She was one of many athletes invited to the exclusive event that had a theme called "Tailored For You" this year.

Ad

The WNBA's Instagram account shared photos from the 2025 Met Gala featuring the New York Liberty trio of Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones. They were joined by Liberty owner Clara Wu Tsai and Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese.

With the event held in New York, the Liberty represented the league and their championship-winning franchise. They are coming off their first-ever WNBA title last season, beating the Minnesota Lynx in five grueling games, with Game 5 going to overtime.

Ad

Trending

Ad

WNBA fans reacted to Breanna Stewart's outfit at the Met Gala via the Instagram post's comments section. Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones took a short break from their preparations for the upcoming season.

Here are some of the comments about Stewart's Met Gala attire:

"Stewie is a crime mob villain now."

"She took the theme and truly made it her own."

"Stewie understood the assignment!"

Ad

"Stew York never misses!"

"Cruella De Vil vibes."

"Stewie in slay mode."

Fans comment on Breanna Stewart's Met Gala outfit. (Photo: @wnba)

The Liberty are set to defend their WNBA championship in less than two weeks, but they earned the invite to the Met Gala. They brought New York's first basketball championship since the Knicks' 1973 NBA title.

Ad

Breanna Stewart signed one-year deal to stay in New York

For the third straight year, Breanna Stewart signed a one-year deal with the New York Liberty. Stewart didn't even sign the maximum to allow the Liberty to continue building a championship roster. It also helps that the next CBA will likely increase salaries starting next season.

Stewart was born and raised in New York, and returned home in 2023 after spending the first seven years of her career with the Seattle Storm. She helped the Liberty win the 2023 WNBA Commissioner's Cup, but they failed to beat the Las Vegas Aces in the finals.

Ad

Fast forward to last season, they were the best team throughout the year, and it culminated with the Liberty's first-ever WNBA championship. It was Stewart's third title, though Jonquel Jones was named Finals MVP.

The Liberty didn't make a lot of changes to their roster, replacing Courtney Vandersloot with Natasha Cloud. Vandersloot signed with the Chicago Sky, while Cloud was acquired from the Connecticut Sun via trade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More